Times Barron Trump's Fashion Choices Caused A Stir During Donald's Presidency

As the youngest son of billionaire-turned-president Donald Trump and model-turned-First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump has had a particularly unique childhood, for better or worse. While he has undoubtedly enjoyed the perks of such an insanely lavish life, Barron has also dealt with intense media scrutiny — and his fashion sense is certainly no exception.

Although it's typically customary to exclude presidential children from public criticism and mockery, Barron has not always received this treatment. The Daily Caller, for example, berated the pre-teen for his casual clothing choices in August 2017. "The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public," the outlet wrote.

Many were quick to jump to Barron's defense, from former presidential child Chelsea Clinton to TV personality Chelsea Handler to Kurt Eichenwalk, contributing editor for Vanity Fair, per the Independent. Still, media buzz about Barron's fashion choices hasn't been all bad.