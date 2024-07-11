Inside The Lowkey Love Life Of Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos
Behind the scenes of her rising music career, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos, is all loved up! The "Divine Timing" crooner posted pictures of her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, on Instagram on July 10, celebrating his 25th birthday. She captioned the post: "Twenty five has never looked this handsome!!! I'll never want to know a day without you🦦."
Lola's family clearly approves of Kidston, as the comment section was full of positive vibes. "Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic! ✨✨✨," Ripa's comment read. Even Lola's aunt, Adriana Consuelos, was all thumbs-up: "Such a beautiful picture. Love you!"
Lola and Kidston's dating timeline isn't exactly clear, but their relationship is certainly over a year old. The pair made TikToks together as far back as 2022, and Lola even gave him a loving birthday shoutout in 2023. "Happy birthday to the sweetest man," she captioned their photo on her Instagram story (via People). Interestingly, the pair aren't only dating; Page Six reports they're living together.
Cassius Kidston and Lola Consuelos live together in London
Cassius Kidston and Lola Consuelos graduated from New York University in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and appear to have moved to London together after Lola's graduation. During a September 2023 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," the couple discussed their daughter's London connection. Mark Consuelos said that, after dating a British man and spending so much time in the U.K., she had developed a "strange little inflection" in her voice. Kelly Ripa, on the other hand, thought their daughter was simply using more British words like "bin" instead of "trash" (via People).
Apart from picking up British lingo, Lola has ignored lip-syncing allegations and continued to work on her music career since moving to London. She released her third single in April 2024 and even collaborated with Abbey Road Studios — where the Beatles' hit album "Abbey Road" was recorded. When People asked the budding songwriter about any plans to release a love song in 2023, she responded: "Of course. It's important to write about things that are on your mind."
Lola's posts don't reveal much about her boo besides how tall he is, but his LinkedIn page reveals he is quite passionate about sports and previously interned at Creative Artists Agency. Kidston's love for sports is shared by Lola's ex-boyfriend.
Lola Consuelos was previously romantically linked to soccer player Tarek Fahmy
Back in 2018, Lola Consuelos was in a relationship with Tarek Fahmy, a soccer player. The pair went to prom together in 2018 and 2019, vacationed together, and frequently posted a ton of photos on Instagram. In 2020, Lola wished him a happy birthday in a romantic post: "Happy birthday to my bestest friend in the whole entire world. 20!!!!! My whole heart. No one compares to you! You make me so so proud everyday. I love you more❤️❤️❤️" (via People).
These posts no longer exist on Lola's Insta page, and Kelly Ripa has also deleted any pictures of Fahmy she'd previously posted. The singer's sour romance might be why she chose to soft-launch her new beau and relegate his 2023 birthday post to her Instagram story.
One heartwarming fact is that even Mark Consuelos seems on board with Cassius Kidston. During an episode of their show, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos chatted about a weird vacation they had with their kids and their partners. "I have to say, our kids have such good taste," Ripa said. "They have good pickers," Mark agreed proudly. Fingers crossed that Lola and Kidston stay happy.