Inside The Lowkey Love Life Of Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos

Cassius Kidston and Lola Consuelos graduated from New York University in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and appear to have moved to London together after Lola's graduation. During a September 2023 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," the couple discussed their daughter's London connection. Mark Consuelos said that, after dating a British man and spending so much time in the U.K., she had developed a "strange little inflection" in her voice. Kelly Ripa, on the other hand, thought their daughter was simply using more British words like "bin" instead of "trash" (via People).

Apart from picking up British lingo, Lola has ignored lip-syncing allegations and continued to work on her music career since moving to London. She released her third single in April 2024 and even collaborated with Abbey Road Studios — where the Beatles' hit album "Abbey Road" was recorded. When People asked the budding songwriter about any plans to release a love song in 2023, she responded: "Of course. It's important to write about things that are on your mind."

Lola's posts don't reveal much about her boo besides how tall he is, but his LinkedIn page reveals he is quite passionate about sports and previously interned at Creative Artists Agency. Kidston's love for sports is shared by Lola's ex-boyfriend.

