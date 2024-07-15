Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bleak Fashion Fail At 2024 RNC Completely Misses The Mark
While many prominent politicians and political supporters — particularly women — often show up to public events in vibrant and patriotic clothing, Majorie Taylor Greene missed the memo. When the Georgia Representative arrived at the Republic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15, her outfit had plenty of people scratching their heads. Rather than donning a vibrant red or blue (or even white) dress or pantsuit, the staunch Donald Trump Supporter opted for boring gray pants and a puzzling top that seems more fit for vacation than a major televised appearance. Her black tank top-style blouse features orange and cream flowers, which, aside from being a strange color combination, makes MTG look like she's ready for a night out in a beach town rather than preparing to give a speech in front of thousands.
Great to see the next senator from Arizona @KariLake at the RNC! pic.twitter.com/ten2BsYHdp
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 15, 2024
The prominent women in Trump's life — daughters Ivanka and Tiffany and wife Melania — are typically well-styled (if you ignore Melania's tone-deaf jacket disaster) and will likely outshine the other attendees at the RNC with their looks. At the very least, they will probably be dressed appropriately. Unlike Greene. Hopefully, the congresswoman will change outfits before her speech, or she might just join the many women in Trump's ranks who have made major public faux pas.
MTG isn't the only fashion disaster in Trump's circle
Majorie Taylor Greene isn't the first and likely not the last Trump champion to make a major fashion mistake. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, quickly comes to mind. Her revealing dress at The People's Convention in June had many speculating about her desire for the spotlight after she posted several pictures of herself in the low-cut dress on social media. Guilfoyle has had a myriad of other terribly inappropriate outfits, including wearing black to Tiffany Trump's wedding and being photographed in a sheer dress at a New York Fashion Week show, revealing her underwear.
Eric Trump's wife, Lara, also a prominent member of her father-in-law's campaign, has also made some eyebrow-raising fashion choices. Some of Lara's outfits that have been the most controversial are more of a taste issue, such as the polarizing Oscar Lopez gown she wore to a New Year's Eve event and a MAGA-inspired Barbie costume; others have been more of a direct statement. During Donald Trump's presidency, Lara posted a pic of herself on Instagram in a #TeamIvanka tank top to support her sister-in-law when department stores began distancing themselves from her brand.
While it seems that Green's bizarre RNC look leans more toward carelessness than making an intentional statement, it's still destined to garner attention. The public might be more focused on her fashion choices than her speech.