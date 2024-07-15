Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bleak Fashion Fail At 2024 RNC Completely Misses The Mark

Majorie Taylor Greene isn't the first and likely not the last Trump champion to make a major fashion mistake. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, quickly comes to mind. Her revealing dress at The People's Convention in June had many speculating about her desire for the spotlight after she posted several pictures of herself in the low-cut dress on social media. Guilfoyle has had a myriad of other terribly inappropriate outfits, including wearing black to Tiffany Trump's wedding and being photographed in a sheer dress at a New York Fashion Week show, revealing her underwear.

Eric Trump's wife, Lara, also a prominent member of her father-in-law's campaign, has also made some eyebrow-raising fashion choices. Some of Lara's outfits that have been the most controversial are more of a taste issue, such as the polarizing Oscar Lopez gown she wore to a New Year's Eve event and a MAGA-inspired Barbie costume; others have been more of a direct statement. During Donald Trump's presidency, Lara posted a pic of herself on Instagram in a #TeamIvanka tank top to support her sister-in-law when department stores began distancing themselves from her brand.

While it seems that Green's bizarre RNC look leans more toward carelessness than making an intentional statement, it's still destined to garner attention. The public might be more focused on her fashion choices than her speech.

