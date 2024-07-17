Everything We Know About Jenna Bush Hager's Upcoming Hallmark Debut

Hallmark fans, get excited! One of the new Hallmark Christmas movies this year is titled "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," and it marks Jenna Bush Hager's transformation from morning talk show host to movie actor. She went to Kansas City to film her part; the entire movie is being filmed in and around Kansas City, including at Arrowhead Stadium. And while the movie will certainly have cozy Christmas vibes, Bush Hager had to film her role in the inescapable heat of summer. "Nothing like the heat dome in Kansas City," Bush Hager said in a "Today" clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "It was the hottest day of the year and it was Christmas, so the sweat stains were something to be seen."

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager talks all about her movie debut for @Hallmark @hallmarkchannel's "Holiday Touchdown" and shares a look at the set, with stars Hunter King and Tyler Hynes, Donna Kelce, Coach Andy Reid and even some @Chiefs players! 🎄🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/R6aopkYNpY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 16, 2024

During her "Today" announcement about the role, she said she couldn't reveal her actual character. However, pictures of her on-set show Bush Hager on the field holding a microphone and wearing a long, cream colored coat over a white shirt and cream pants. Perhaps a broadcaster role?

Bush Hager absolutely loved her time on the set and she said she used Hoda Kotb's helpful advice to not "over act." However, don't get too excited about seeing her in any similar projects in the future — it may be a one and done for Bush Hager.

