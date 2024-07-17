Everything We Know About Jenna Bush Hager's Upcoming Hallmark Debut
Hallmark fans, get excited! One of the new Hallmark Christmas movies this year is titled "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," and it marks Jenna Bush Hager's transformation from morning talk show host to movie actor. She went to Kansas City to film her part; the entire movie is being filmed in and around Kansas City, including at Arrowhead Stadium. And while the movie will certainly have cozy Christmas vibes, Bush Hager had to film her role in the inescapable heat of summer. "Nothing like the heat dome in Kansas City," Bush Hager said in a "Today" clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "It was the hottest day of the year and it was Christmas, so the sweat stains were something to be seen."
TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager talks all about her movie debut for @Hallmark @hallmarkchannel's "Holiday Touchdown" and shares a look at the set, with stars Hunter King and Tyler Hynes, Donna Kelce, Coach Andy Reid and even some @Chiefs players! 🎄🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/R6aopkYNpY
During her "Today" announcement about the role, she said she couldn't reveal her actual character. However, pictures of her on-set show Bush Hager on the field holding a microphone and wearing a long, cream colored coat over a white shirt and cream pants. Perhaps a broadcaster role?
Bush Hager absolutely loved her time on the set and she said she used Hoda Kotb's helpful advice to not "over act." However, don't get too excited about seeing her in any similar projects in the future — it may be a one and done for Bush Hager.
Jenna Bush Hager filmed with Kansas City Chiefs players
Jenna Bush Hager did spill the tea on some of the other special guests in the movie. Football fans will recognize Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, along with some Chiefs players — the NFL confirmed guard Trey Smith and wide receiver Mecole Hardman will appear. Plus, Donna Kelce, beloved mom to NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, will be making her feature film debut. No word on whether Travis will make an appearance (but Bush Hager did leave a note for him with Donna).
Along with big names in the Chiefs Kingdom, the Hallmark Chiefs Christmas flick will star Hunter King and Tyler Hines. King plays a super fan trying to win Kansas City Chiefs' "Fan of the Year" for her and her family and Hines plays the Director of Fan Engagement set to choose the winner. While we don't know the ending for sure, we can guess that, since it's a Hallmark movie, it's going to have a sweet, romantic ending after some hilarious football-themed antics and misunderstandings along the way.
The Kansas City Chiefs have already dipped their toes into the Hallmark world — in a way. In the run-up to Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs made a parody trailer of a Hallmark movie with a number of Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce references. "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" will premiere the week before Thanksgiving — start the countdown!