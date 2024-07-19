Why You Never See Marie Osmond Makeup-Free
Although some celebrities, like Ana de Armas, have been open about how they actually prefer minimal makeup or none whatsoever, others wear it pretty much all the time. Marie Osmond is an example of the latter. Part of her love of makeup seems to come from her upbringing. On Facebook in 2016, Osmond shared a photo of a monkey with red lips with the quote, "ON A BAD HAIR DAY there is always lipstick." Osmond captioned it, "My mother told me at a young age 'Marie never leave the house without lipstick!'" She then asked her followers to share the makeup they never go without.
Osmond has shown her love of lipstick through Instagram posts as well. In one throwback photo shared on Valentine's Day 2024, Marie wore bright red lipstick to match her red top with fluffy white fabric on the neck and sleeve cuffs. In a post from December 2023, Marie wished her brother Donny Osmond a happy birthday. In that picture, the siblings had matching smiles — but only she wore lipstick in a dark pink or mauve-type shade.
However, one time the "Paper Roses" crooner seemed to be wearing very light to no lipstick and makeup was in an Instagram post for her 64th birthday in October 2023. She headed to an aquarium and got a senior discount. According to the caption, some of her eight children were there to celebrate too!
Marie Osmond works with a skincare company
Marie Osmond's resemblance to her brother Donny Osmond is possibly another reason she's almost always wearing makeup. The members of the famous Osmond family have transformed over the years, but they all bear a strong resemblance to each other. In 2014, Osmond posted a photo on Instagram of her brother when he was younger alongside a photo of a younger her with the caption "Without Makeup / With Makeup." She added a laughing emoji and, "LOL!" Fans in the comments seemed to enjoy the joke pointing out their similarities.
Prior to Osmond's messy exit from "The Talk," one of Osmond's children kept the spirit of the family business alive. The entertainer's, Brianna Schwep, was her makeup artist during her time on the show. Beyond makeup, skincare seems to be important to Osmond, as she is a partial owner to and advisor for the MD Complete brand. Her investment and ownership were announced in 2018. The "Paper Roses" singer spoke about MD Complete in a 2018 interview with Parade, claiming their products rejuvenated her skin after years of wearing makeup to perform. "MD Complete has completely changed how my skin looks," she said.
Marie Osmond has shared makeup tutorials online
Marie Osmond has shared some of her favorite makeup techniques with the world. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from May 2016, Osmond glowed without makeup when she advertised an upcoming makeup tutorial livestream that she was going to conduct on Facebook.
🔴 LIVE eyelash & make up tutorial coming up in two minutes on Facebook!! Tune in! https://t.co/sRQLBuUDXf pic.twitter.com/88V08o7Jcm
— Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) May 20, 2016
In the livestream, Osmond showcased her eye makeup routine. One of her tips was to initially use a finger to spread eyeshadow and then use a Q-tip to blend, and she provided additional advice on cleaning up the look. "And I know a lot of people don't spend a lot of time on the foundation part of it," Osmond said on the eye makeup. "It's like painting. You wanna make sure that everything is prepared before you do the other thing." Regarding critics of her makeup, Osmond defended how she wore it, especially since she has to wear lots of makeup when performing onstage. She added: "And makeup is something fun and everybody should play with it. So if you don't like makeup, then you can turn off the tutorial. But we all like it that are watching!" She continued her tutorial in a second livestream when a poor internet connection shut the first one down.
Osmond has also shared tutorials on TikTok, such as when she shared a trick to cover undereye bags with pale eyeshadow and a Q-tip. She's proven that she's more than just a powerful vocalist — she is a makeup maven!