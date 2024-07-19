Why You Never See Marie Osmond Makeup-Free

Although some celebrities, like Ana de Armas, have been open about how they actually prefer minimal makeup or none whatsoever, others wear it pretty much all the time. Marie Osmond is an example of the latter. Part of her love of makeup seems to come from her upbringing. On Facebook in 2016, Osmond shared a photo of a monkey with red lips with the quote, "ON A BAD HAIR DAY there is always lipstick." Osmond captioned it, "My mother told me at a young age 'Marie never leave the house without lipstick!'" She then asked her followers to share the makeup they never go without.

Advertisement

Osmond has shown her love of lipstick through Instagram posts as well. In one throwback photo shared on Valentine's Day 2024, Marie wore bright red lipstick to match her red top with fluffy white fabric on the neck and sleeve cuffs. In a post from December 2023, Marie wished her brother Donny Osmond a happy birthday. In that picture, the siblings had matching smiles — but only she wore lipstick in a dark pink or mauve-type shade.

However, one time the "Paper Roses" crooner seemed to be wearing very light to no lipstick and makeup was in an Instagram post for her 64th birthday in October 2023. She headed to an aquarium and got a senior discount. According to the caption, some of her eight children were there to celebrate too!

Advertisement