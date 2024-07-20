Princess Estelle Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin

The Swedish royal family has faced a lot of controversy, and two of its most famous present-day members, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, have not always had the easiest road. When Victoria and Daniel first started dating back in 2002, their relationship was considered unorthodox. She was the Crown Princess of Sweden and the heir to the throne; he was her personal trainer. At first, many royal fans wondered whether or not a match between a commoner and a royal could really be made in heaven. Eventually, though, Daniel won over the public, and in 2010, he and Victoria got married.

Advertisement

The couple went on to have two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. While both youngsters have mostly stayed out of the spotlight, there is one thing we definitely know about Estelle: she's a mini version of her mother. Born in 2012, Estelle is the eldest grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf and second in line to the throne. Her mother, of course, is first in line.

Their proximity to the throne is not the only thing the mother and daughter have in common. As Estelle continues to grow up, she continues to not only look more and more like Victoria, but act more like Victoria. From coordinated fashion moments to shared interests, here are some of the ways the little princess seems to be her mom's twin.

Advertisement