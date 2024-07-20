Princess Estelle Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin
The Swedish royal family has faced a lot of controversy, and two of its most famous present-day members, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, have not always had the easiest road. When Victoria and Daniel first started dating back in 2002, their relationship was considered unorthodox. She was the Crown Princess of Sweden and the heir to the throne; he was her personal trainer. At first, many royal fans wondered whether or not a match between a commoner and a royal could really be made in heaven. Eventually, though, Daniel won over the public, and in 2010, he and Victoria got married.
The couple went on to have two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. While both youngsters have mostly stayed out of the spotlight, there is one thing we definitely know about Estelle: she's a mini version of her mother. Born in 2012, Estelle is the eldest grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf and second in line to the throne. Her mother, of course, is first in line.
Their proximity to the throne is not the only thing the mother and daughter have in common. As Estelle continues to grow up, she continues to not only look more and more like Victoria, but act more like Victoria. From coordinated fashion moments to shared interests, here are some of the ways the little princess seems to be her mom's twin.
Princess Estelle has long resembled Princess Victoria
The connection between Princess Victoria and her daughter, Princess Estelle, has been apparent from the very beginning. After Victoria gave birth to Estelle on February 23, 2012, Prince Daniel told reporters that the two were already bonding. "When I left the room the little princess was sleeping on her mother's chest and they were looking very cozy," he said, according to the Daily Mail.
In 2013, when Estelle was just 1 year old, she already looked like a miniature version of her mother. This was evident at the Victoria Day celebration that commemorated Victoria's 36th birthday. During the event, the crown princess held her daughter so close to her face that the public couldn't help but marvel at how much the two looked alike.
In one adorable shot, Victoria and Estelle both look to the side and appear to be interested in something happening just in front of them. Holding their heads at the same angle, the two princesses showed that they had the same button nose. They also had the same expressive cheekbones, ears, and hairline. Even though Victoria is a brunette, while Estelle is blond, the mother-daughter resemblance here is difficult to deny.
The princesses were both playful as children
It's no secret that a lot of children look like the younger version of their parents, but Princess Estelle really is the spitting image of young Princess Victoria. What's more, both showed their playful and expressive sides at an early age.
Take, for example, the pictures above. The first, which was taken in 1984, features a 7-year-old Victoria getting ready to pose for a portrait with a set of fake candles. In the other, which was snapped in 2015, features Estelle celebrating her 3rd birthday in an idyllic snowy setting. Looking at these side by side, it is clear that Victoria and Estelle have always shared the same squarish cheeks, expressive eyes, and delicate brows.
It's also hard to ignore how much fun both of the little royals seem to be having in each of the photos. Victoria appears to be laughing uproariously at something as her mother tries to help her pose for the picture; Estelle grins from ear to ear she looks like she's about to throw a snowball at someone. There's an air of whimsy in both of the images that suggests even future monarchs can make a little mischief.
The regal relatives matched in white frocks
As the years go by, the similarities between Princess Estelle and Princess Victoria only grow more apparent. Estelle has been growing up fast, and over time, she has become the mirror image of her mother. Naturally, the two princesses have leaned more and more into the shared resemblance by making similar fashion choices. The result has been absolutely spectacular.
In 2020, on Victoria's 44th birthday, she and her daughter posed for the cameras in coordinating ensembles. They both not only wore high-necked white dresses and white flats, but they kept their hair pulled back neatly.
That said, their dresses weren't totally identical: Estelle's featured pale blue stripes, while Victoria's was marked with light blue embroidery. The crown princess' dress reached her ankles, while her daughter's only went so far as her knees. Regardless, the dresses complemented one another perfectly and helped create a charming mother-daughter matching moment.
Estelle and Victoria looked like twins on Santa Lucia Day
As previously noted, Princess Estelle looks a lot like a younger version of her mother. The Swedish royal family sure seems to agree: On December 13, 2021, @kungahuset, the family's official Instagram account, shared a current photo of Princess Estelle alongside some throwback snaps of Princess Victoria. Both princesses were all dressed up and ready to celebrate Santa Lucia Day.
The first image showed an 8-year-old Estelle and her little brother, Prince Oscar, in front of a Christmas tree. While Oscar was in what looked to be a Santa Claus-inspired outfit, Estelle was in the traditional garb for Santa Lucia Day. The next photos in the carousel, which were taken in 1984, showed a 7-year-old Victoria in her own Santa Lucia dress. With the same wide-set eyes, slightly curved eyebrows, and adorable button nose, Victoria could have been Estelle's twin.
The mother and daughter eat ice cream the same way
The uncanny resemblance between Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle extends well beyond physical features. The two Swedish royals also share many of the same body language cues. This was evident in 2022 when the pair split a cup of ice cream after visiting the Tåkern nature park. In a Swedish Press Agency video featured on a Swedish royal family fan's YouTube page, Victoria and Estelle were captured digging into a sweet treat in the exact same way.
Both princesses looked at their ice cream with a rather serious expression as they prepared to take a spoonful. (Apparently, dessert is no laughing matter for the Swedish royal family.) As if the similar looks they gave the treat weren't enough, their ice cream eating form was nearly identical. After taking small, quick spoonfuls, both royals bobbed their head forward ever-so-slightly. They kept it prim and proper as they dug into their respective scoops, making sure to keep their mouths clothes with each bite. As tempting as it might've been to wolf down the delicacy, the princesses showed restraint. Clearly, young Estelle already knows that even when presented with presumably delicious ice cream, a royal must stay polite and stick to their manners.
They both looked adorable in faux fur coats
It's no secret Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle look a lot alike. This is especially apparent at royal events and walkabouts when the mother-daughter duo rock coordinating outfits.
In March 2023, at Victoria's name day celebration, the princess and her daughter wore thick white coats that appeared to be made of faux fur. They paired the look with black turtlenecks, black pants, and warm leather gloves. As expected, Estelle and Victoria looked equally adorable in the ensemble. At the end of that same year, the two were once again photographed in matching faux fur coats, this time at Stockholm port.
It's important to note that Estelle has developed a style of her own outside of her mother's wardrobe choices. Although Princess Victoria has long been considered a fashionista, Estelle has shown quite a bit of fashion sense of her own. At her mom's name day event, the younger princess opted for white gloves, rather than the black ones sported by Victoria. She also reached for a white beanie that matched the hats worn by her dad and brother. This shows that Estelle has a bit of an independent streak — even when she is twinning with her mom.
They looked to be totally in sync at a Golden Jubilee event
There's no doubt about it, Princess Estelle sure did inherit her mother's smile. If proof is required, look no further than Queen Silvia's Golden Jubilee that took place in September 2023. During the concert portion of this grand event, Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle sat side-by-side in front row seats to enjoy the show. Throughout the performance, the mother-daughter resemblance was uncanny, but things really jumped up a notch whenever they were particularly delighted by something happening on the stage.
As you can see in a Swedish Press Agency video featured on the aforementioned Swedish royals fan's YouTube account, Victoria and Estelle were totally locked in on the stage and almost appeared to move in unison. As the royal pair sang along and bopped around to the music, there was no stopping them from grinning ear to ear. At one point, they both leaned forward as they laughed and gave identical huge smiles. Once again, Estelle has proven to be the mirror image of Victoria. The apple didn't fall too far from the tree.
Victoria and Estelle were twinning in frilly dresses
Classic Disney movies might lead one to believe princesses only wear frills, embroidery, and ribbons. But in reality, most modern royals have strayed away from this fussier style, choosing cleaner, more minimalistic attire instead. While British royals like Princess Catherine and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, steer clear of traditional clothes, Swedish royals like Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle have embraced them. It goes without saying, the mother and daughter both look adorable when they're all dressed up in fancy frocks.
At Prince Christian of Denmark's birthday celebration in 2023, Victoria and Estelle simply glowed in a pair of gorgeous gowns. Victoria wore a light brown dress with capped sleeves and beads embroidered across the front. Estelle, meanwhile, opted for a pastel pink dress with a tulle skirt and appliqué flowers. While some traditional gowns may feel stuffy or antiquated, Victoria and her daughter looked fantastic. Rather than getting lost in the frillier attire, they looked truly prim and regal.
According to Victoria, Estelle not only looks the part of a high-ranking royal. As the queen-to-be shared in the Swedish documentary "Crown Princess Victoria 40 Years" (via Daily Mail), her daughter "is very curious and social, and it is an asset in life and perhaps especially in the role she has. She is very curious about people." It seems that the princess will one day make a fabulous role model, just like her mother.
The crown princess' daughter inherited her love of skiing
Family resemblance often extends well beyond the physical. When it comes to Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle, the royal duo also mirror each other in terms of their favorite sports and hobbies. While Prince Daniel certainly enjoys skiing, he's admitted that his eldest child inherited her skills from Victoria. According to Hello! magazine, Daniel told reporters that Estelle was already leaving him in the dust on the slopes. She was only 3 years old at the time.
One of Victoria's favorite activities has long been cross-country skiing. Over the years, she has been photographed zipping down a number of courses — for vacation, a weekend getaway, or even just to get away from all the stress of royal life. In January 2024, the princess even did a little bit of skiing between royal engagements, perhaps as a way to burn off some steam.
The following month, she hit the slopes again. On February 23, 2024, the princess commemorated her 12th birthday by cross-country skiing with her parents. The Swedish Royal House — or Kingshuset, as it is known in Sweden – shared some fun photos of Estelle ripping down a mountain on Instagram.
The mom and daughter charmed in traditional Swedish outfits
On June 6, 2024, the royal family celebrated Swedish National Day, a holiday that marks the country's independence from Denmark in 1523. For the occasion, Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle wore special dresses called sverigedräkten in order to celebrate their heritage. Originally designed in the early 1900s, this garb is meant to reflect the colors of the Swedish flag with a white under shirt, a blue dress, and a yellow apron.
As far as Victoria's concerned, this love of country is unsurprising. In the past, the crown princess has spoken up about her passion for all things Sweden. As she once proudly told local outlet TT (via People), "My whole life is for Sweden. It may seem pretentious, but I feel it. It's true. I see my parents and their tireless work, and I notice with joy how they do it with never-ending interest. I hope that I can experience that same joy at their age."
In the same way that Victoria clearly feels inspired by her own mother, Queen Silvia, Estelle appears to feel inspired by Victoria. Dressed in her sverigedräkten on National Day, Estelle embodied her mother's love of country on a whole new level. She fully embraced the national colors that make Victoria feel so proud. It's easy to imagine Estelle as a future queen, who will one day continue her mother and grandmother's legacies.