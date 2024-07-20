What Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller's Relationship With JoJo Siwa Is Really Like

Abby Lee Miller has shared a complicated relationship with the girls she coached on "Dance Moms." In fact, several of the show's alums want nothing to do with Miller because of the way she ruthlessly criticized them over the years. However, JoJo Siwa has made it clear that she doesn't share the same beliefs as her castmates. During an April 2024 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the singer shared that she had first made Miller's acquaintance on "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," so she had realistic expectations going into "Dance Moms."

The "Guilty Pleasure" songstress also knew that her interactions with Miller were part of a TV show, so she better understood her dramatic nature. As a result, she wasn't too offended by Miller's mean-spirited words growing up. "There wasn't anything besides like, tough love almost, you know what I mean? Like she wanted us to be the best," Siwa stated. Additionally, the former child dancer asserted that Miller's behavior on the show wasn't too different from how dance teachers treated their young pupils behind the scenes, so she wasn't too shocked by it.

Similarly, in a 2021 Entertainment Tonight interview, the "Karma" singer expressed her disappointment in her "Dance Moms" alums for failing to acknowledge that Miller was pivotal for their careers since their show wouldn't have been as successful without her. Given all this, it's unsurprising that Siwa told People in 2024 that she stayed in touch with her former mentor because she appreciated her presence in her life.

