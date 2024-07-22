Awkward Mike Tindall Moments That Made Us Uncomfortable

Mike Tindall has been known to throw caution to the wind when it comes to royal protocols of restraint on more than one occasions. From airing details about what goes on behind closed doors within the royal family, to finding himself in the thorniest of goof-ups, Tindall has created a colorful legacy for himself as a member of the British monarchy.

Though his actions might sometimes suggest otherwise, the gravity of his role and the influence he commands is not lost on him. But, as he admitted to The Times, he maintains a balancing act between his life within and beyond the palace walls. "It has its benefits and it has its negatives," he said. "You think about what you do and you have to be aware of it but it doesn't necessarily dictate. Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what's right for us."

A former rugby champion, Tindall joined the royal ranks in 2011 following his marriage to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall. The journey since has been eventful for the father of three, who has kept himself engaged with television series, brand endorsements, and hospitality businesses besides his royal appearances. Life as a high-profile public figure has neither divested Tindall of his humor nor his unflinching candor — both qualities that have landed him in some thorny situations, often with embarrassing outcomes. Here are some uncomfortable moments from Mike Tindall's life as a royal that had the world do a double take.

