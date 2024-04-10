Signs Kate And Pippa Middleton's Relationship Isn't As Rosy As It Seems

When William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, started dating in the early 2000s, it thrust the entire Middleton family into the spotlight overnight. In addition to Kate's parents, the media turned their attention to Pippa and James Middleton, Kate's younger siblings. Notably, Pippa, who was born in 1983, is less than two years younger than Kate, while James is five years Kate's junior. While the trio has displayed their strong bond over the years under media scrutiny, Kate and Pippa's relationship has garnered the most attention.

In a 2014 interview with NBC, Pippa described her bond with Kate as "very normal [and] sisterly." She shared, "You know, we support each other and get each other's opinions and things." In the wake of Kate's public health battle in 2024, a royal insider told OK! that the two sisters are sticking together, with Pippa being "[Kate's] best friend and loyal to the bone." The source noted that Kate trusts Pippa implicitly during the challenging time and added, "That's given [Kate] a great deal of comfort. Their bond will see Kate through her recovery."

Still, there have been various signs over the years suggesting that Kate and Pippa's relationship isn't as rosy as it seems. According to numerous accounts, Kate and Pippa have reportedly never managed to set aside their desire to upstage one another, subconsciously or not.