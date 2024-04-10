Signs Kate And Pippa Middleton's Relationship Isn't As Rosy As It Seems
When William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, started dating in the early 2000s, it thrust the entire Middleton family into the spotlight overnight. In addition to Kate's parents, the media turned their attention to Pippa and James Middleton, Kate's younger siblings. Notably, Pippa, who was born in 1983, is less than two years younger than Kate, while James is five years Kate's junior. While the trio has displayed their strong bond over the years under media scrutiny, Kate and Pippa's relationship has garnered the most attention.
In a 2014 interview with NBC, Pippa described her bond with Kate as "very normal [and] sisterly." She shared, "You know, we support each other and get each other's opinions and things." In the wake of Kate's public health battle in 2024, a royal insider told OK! that the two sisters are sticking together, with Pippa being "[Kate's] best friend and loyal to the bone." The source noted that Kate trusts Pippa implicitly during the challenging time and added, "That's given [Kate] a great deal of comfort. Their bond will see Kate through her recovery."
Still, there have been various signs over the years suggesting that Kate and Pippa's relationship isn't as rosy as it seems. According to numerous accounts, Kate and Pippa have reportedly never managed to set aside their desire to upstage one another, subconsciously or not.
A family friend claimed that Kate has always envied her younger sister
Sibling rivalry is not uncommon, not even when it comes to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Pippa Middleton. Notably, when the two were younger, they typically worked together rather than competed, at least in terms of sports, according to Denise Alford, their former coach. As detailed in the 2013 book "Kate: The Future Queen" by royal biographer Katie Nicholl, Alford said, "They had such drive and were very competitive, particularly Pippa, but never against each other, they were very much a team." While their sports efforts might've been collaborative, other sources suggest that there's more to the story of their seemingly harmless case of sibling rivalry.
In 2008, a family friend claimed (via The Scotsman) that "Kate was always quite jealous of Pippa." The insider further suggested that Kate feared being overshadowed by her younger sister, who was apparently more socially charming.
Additionally, according to Andrew Morton, who wrote about the topic in his 2011 book, "William & Catherine: Their Story," Kate and Pippa never lost their competitive streak. However, as they became more high-profile figures, claims Morton, they learned to temper their rivalry — at least in public.
Pippa's royal wedding fiasco
The highly anticipated 2011 wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, was one of the most watched royal events. More than 24 million people tuned in to see Kate and William exchange their vows in the United Kingdom alone, according to a report from The Guardian. However, as the ceremony unfolded, Pippa Middleton, who was tasked with carrying Kate's train, garnered more attention than she had hoped for.
Dressed in a form-fitting ivory dress by the Alexander McQueen fashion house, Pippa became one of the focal points of the royal wedding, and not for the best of reasons. The media couldn't get enough of the unassuming bridesmaid's backside, marking one of the biggest mishaps of the crucial event. "I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with [Kate's] train," Pippa shared in a 2014 interview with Today.
However, the damage was already done, and Kate reportedly wasn't happy. When discussing Pippa's new role within the royal family, an insider suggested that Kate felt disappointed by Pippa's inappropriate prominence in the media. "The one thing the royals don't want is over-the-top behavior," explained the source to Now (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). While Kate herself never directly addressed the situation, the enduring relevance of Pippa's royal wedding look could understandably be a tension-triggering topic for Kate.
Kate might be envious of her sister's leisurely life
Despite what many outsiders may think, being a member of the British royal family comes with a set of strict regulations that few could handle. From not being allowed to sign their name in public under any circumstances to having to ask permission to marry their partners, the royals have plenty of rules they have to follow. Furthermore, despite the undeniable privilege, royal duties entail substantial responsibilities.
As the wife of the future King of England, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is one of the most watched women on the planet. Pippa Middleton, on the other hand, isn't always as interesting to the public, allowing her to navigate life with more ease. Given that Pippa gets to enjoy the occasional perks of royal life without the accompanying obligations, it wouldn't be surprising if Kate had a hard time dealing with her sister's freedom.
According to a source cited by Life & Style, that's exactly what's causing tension between the siblings. "[Pippa] has the glamorous life of a socialite without any of the restrictions and duties Kate faces every day," the insider shared. Furthermore, Pippa's family boasts greater wealth compared to Kate's. James Matthews, Pippa's husband, has an estimated net worth close to $2 billion, per L'Officiel Baltic, while Celebrity Net Worth estimates Prince William's wealth around $100 million. Considering that Pippa's life is inherently less demanding, Kate's feelings, though just speculated, would be understandable.
They reportedly butted heads over Meghan Markle
In 2017, all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced their engagement in November of that year. While the rest of the world was more focused on Markle's acting career and her personal life, Pippa Middleton was allegedly worried about falling out of touch with her sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, because of Markle's new role within the royal family.
According to an insider who spoke to In Touch Weekly, following Markle's engagement with Harry, "the dynamics have changed and Pippa [felt] shoved out." Despite previous rumors of tension between Kate and Markle, Kate reportedly told her sister that "it [was] her duty to make Meghan feel welcomed" (via Life & Style).
While there has been no confirmation of any actual drama from official sources, Markle was visibly absent from Pippa's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017. The Telegraph reported that the "Suits" star was ultimately only invited to the ceremony because Pippa wanted "to keep the peace." However, in ""Finding Freedom," a book about the Sussexes, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that Markle chose not to attend the ceremony in order to nip the expected media frenzy in the bud. Instead, she opted to join the subsequent private celebration.
The royal allegedly doesn't care for her sister's bikini outings
In addition to reportedly feeling jealous of her sister's seemingly less stressful life, Catherine, Princess of Wales, may also think Pippa Middleton is baring too much skin. In the midst of Kate's withdrawal from the public eye in 2024 due to her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, Pippa opted to escape the negativity by going on a vacation.
She was spotted at Eden Rock in St. Barts with her husband and their three children in February 2024, catching everyone's attention with her remarkably athletic physique. Notably, it wasn't the first time Pippa's toned body garnered media attention — she previously displayed a sculpted appearance just 12 weeks after delivering her first child in 2018. However, not everyone is impressed by Pippa's level of fitness, particularly her royal sibling, according to an insider quoted by Life & Style.
"It's annoying for Kate to see Pippa showing off her figure like that," said the anonymous person. They also suggested that the root of Kate's supposed feelings towards Pippa's bikini displays can be traced back to 2011, when Pippa's appearance at Kate's wedding to Prince William caused a media circus. "Her sister practically stole the spotlight on her wedding day," the insider remarked.