Bunnie Xo And Jelly Roll's Relationship Is Less Spicy Than We Thought
There are a few weird things we can't help but notice about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's marriage. Amongst them is that they're allowed to see other people outside of the relationship, while Bunnie Xo once worked as an escort and had a lucrative OnlyFans page while she was with the country singer too. So you'd be forgiven for thinking these two are "Wild Ones" between the sheets. But that's not the case. Bunnie Xo admitted on a July 2024 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast that their sex life is actually pretty tame. When asked by a fan if she and the musician ever got experimental, Bunnie Xo admitted, "My husband is so vanilla. He doesn't like any of that s**t. He is like, 'Just ride me and get off.' Literally."
They're not exactly getting intimate all that often, either. "We're so busy. The last thing we ever think about is sex. I mean, I think about it all the time and I'm sure he does too, but we are just so busy and so tired," she admitted. Bunnie Xo even shared that they plan intimate time in advance because of their tough schedules. "By the end of the night, he's had a f**king day, I've had a day. Our thing is that we love crawling into bed and just watching a TV show together," she explained. And that ends up being their version of foreplay. Who knew?!
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are proud to enjoy a 'stable' life together
Jelly Roll also spoke about what his home life with Bunnie Xo is really like. During an appearance on "Good Morning America," in June 2024, he confirmed that they work hard to create a steady environment for themselves, as well as Jelly Roll's kids, Bailee and Noah — who Bunnie Xo has a close relationship with. "I think we're both really comfortable and stable. I think both of us have kind of been runners our whole life and never felt real stability," he reasoned. "Neither one of us came from proper home lives, so I think that we feel like we built a proper home." Bunnie Xo's tragic past includes running away at the age of 14, while Jelly Roll's struggles involve starting his music career from prison.
The "Halfway to Hell" singer served time behind bars for drug offenses and aggravated robbery. Fortunately, Bunnie Xo entering his life allowed the country star to properly be there for his children. "You're talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of. I would have never got custody of my daughter without her. I wouldn't have had the stability or the money," the singer informed Billboard in June 2023.
But they have been known to be adventurous in the bedroom
Despite Bunnie Xo's admission that her intimate time with Jelly Roll isn't necessarily super spicy, that hasn't always been the case. The couple has been extremely open about their sex life over the years, with Bunnie Xo discussing their open relationship during an episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast in 2020. "We allow each other to be who we want to be. If I want to sleep with another guy, I can go sleep with another guy. Like, that's not a problem," she divulged. As Jelly Roll reasoned to 247HH in 2018, "My wife and I openly invite women into our relationship."
In fact, the couple often opens things up when they're out on the road in particular. The rapper recalled how Bunnie Xo invited three women to enjoy some private time with them during a stop on his "Addiction Kills Tour" in 2017 — something she's done more than once. But, as they've gotten deeper into their marriage, it sounds like these two are gradually becoming more interested in making more wholesome memories in bed.