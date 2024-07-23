Bunnie Xo And Jelly Roll's Relationship Is Less Spicy Than We Thought

There are a few weird things we can't help but notice about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's marriage. Amongst them is that they're allowed to see other people outside of the relationship, while Bunnie Xo once worked as an escort and had a lucrative OnlyFans page while she was with the country singer too. So you'd be forgiven for thinking these two are "Wild Ones" between the sheets. But that's not the case. Bunnie Xo admitted on a July 2024 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast that their sex life is actually pretty tame. When asked by a fan if she and the musician ever got experimental, Bunnie Xo admitted, "My husband is so vanilla. He doesn't like any of that s**t. He is like, 'Just ride me and get off.' Literally."

They're not exactly getting intimate all that often, either. "We're so busy. The last thing we ever think about is sex. I mean, I think about it all the time and I'm sure he does too, but we are just so busy and so tired," she admitted. Bunnie Xo even shared that they plan intimate time in advance because of their tough schedules. "By the end of the night, he's had a f**king day, I've had a day. Our thing is that we love crawling into bed and just watching a TV show together," she explained. And that ends up being their version of foreplay. Who knew?!