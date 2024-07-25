Jelly Roll Accidentally Spilled A Major Secret About His Family Plans With Bunnie XO

One of the things people love most about singer Jelly Roll is his how willing he is to be open with fans about his life — the good, the bad, and the ugly parts. Well, things were pretty good in July 2024 and Jelly simply could not keep his mouth shut about a major family secret. The star let it slip that he and his wife Bunnie XO were starting IVF in hopes of welcoming a child together, even though their plan was to keep things mum until there was a baby in their arms. "We were going to keep it from the Internet, because how the Internet is, they love to ruin beautiful things," Bunnie said on her podcast "Dumb Blonde" (via Hello! Magazine).

Bunnie was compelled to discuss their IVF journey on her podcast only because Jelly Roll put the information out into the world without her permission. The big-hearted, weak-filtered singer let his excitement get the best of him when appearing on the podcast "Bussin' With the Boys" in the month prior. His wife was peeved for a minute, but being the ray of sunshine she is, Bunnie quickly reframed the situation. "I thought about it and I was like, 'My husband is [expletive] excited to have a kid with me. How cool is that? If he wants to [expletive] scream it from the mountain tops, let him," she said on "Dumb Blonde."