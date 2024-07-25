Jelly Roll Accidentally Spilled A Major Secret About His Family Plans With Bunnie XO
One of the things people love most about singer Jelly Roll is his how willing he is to be open with fans about his life — the good, the bad, and the ugly parts. Well, things were pretty good in July 2024 and Jelly simply could not keep his mouth shut about a major family secret. The star let it slip that he and his wife Bunnie XO were starting IVF in hopes of welcoming a child together, even though their plan was to keep things mum until there was a baby in their arms. "We were going to keep it from the Internet, because how the Internet is, they love to ruin beautiful things," Bunnie said on her podcast "Dumb Blonde" (via Hello! Magazine).
Bunnie was compelled to discuss their IVF journey on her podcast only because Jelly Roll put the information out into the world without her permission. The big-hearted, weak-filtered singer let his excitement get the best of him when appearing on the podcast "Bussin' With the Boys" in the month prior. His wife was peeved for a minute, but being the ray of sunshine she is, Bunnie quickly reframed the situation. "I thought about it and I was like, 'My husband is [expletive] excited to have a kid with me. How cool is that? If he wants to [expletive] scream it from the mountain tops, let him," she said on "Dumb Blonde."
Jelly Roll already has two children from previous relationships
Jelly Roll already has two kids (daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy) with previous partners. Bailee was born in 2008, when Jelly Roll was in prison, and he has credited her birth with helping him change his life trajectory for the better. Due to her mother's personal struggles and addiction, Jelly and Bunnie gained full custody of Bailee in 2017. Because of this, Bailee is frequently featured on Jelly Roll's socials — and she has even joined him on stage a couple of times. Bailee can also be seen in Jelly's "Tears Could Talk" music video, as she wrote and is featured on the song. A budding star in her own right, Bailee has over 60,000 Instagram followers and over 200,000 on TikTok.
Unlike Bailee, Jelly Roll's son Noah — from a different relationship — is rarely pictured due to his mother's desire for added privacy. The country singer's ex has approved a small number of appearances, though, so fans have been able to gush over Noah's cuteness at least a little bit. For instance, he made his debut appearance in an adorable TikTok Bunnie posted in July 2023. It certainly makes sense that he and Bunnie would be close, as his stepmother has been around since his birth. In fact, Noah was born in August 2016, the exact same month Bunnie and Jelly wed (after getting engaged that same day).
This would be the first child for Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Jelly Roll has praised his wife for the way she jumped into motherhood and her ability to treat his kids as if they were her own. "You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn't have to step up to the plate the way you did," Jelly Roll posted to his wife on Facebook in 2020. Social media has afforded fans a peek inside Bunnie's relationship with Bailee, in particular, and it appears to be thriving. In January 2023, Bailee posted a photo of herself posing with Bunnie to Instagram, with a gushy message for her stepmom. "happy birthday to my fav person, my idol, my mentor, the most gorgeous woman i know, a kick ass businesswoman, my number one fan, and most importantly my mama," she wrote. "I love you to the moon & back always."
Though Bunnie is a devoted stepmom, she doesn't have any biological children of her own at the time of this writing. On her podcast, the star vulnerably shared that she has experienced multiple miscarriages in the past and that she does not think carrying her own child is a realistic possibility. But her desire for a kid is strong — "I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden. I'm in my baby mama gardening era," she said, and Jelly signed on for IVF and a gestational surrogate as soon as Bunnie broached the topic.