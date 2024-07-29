Kimberly Guilfoyle And Vanessa Trump's Similar Pasts Prove Don Jr. Has A Type

One major thing that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Vanessa Trump have in common is that both women have been in romantic relationships with Donald Trump Jr. Vanessa and Don Jr. got together in the early 2000s and were married from 2005 to 2018. The same year that their marriage ended, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship went from platonic to romantic. The pair had been friends since 2007, and photographic evidence from that time actually shows the former Fox News host hanging out with Vanessa and Don Jr. A year later, Guilfoyle and the Trumps were even involved in a double date situation, when she brought her then-husband Eric Villency to join in the fun.

A major part of the two couples' connection came from the fact that their kids went to school together. Vannessa even put in a kind word for Guilfoyle just a few months after she and Don Jr. got divorced. "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don," Vanessa proclaimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, following a media brouhaha over their burgeoning romance. "We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy." Although it's not clear how chummy the two women are currently, they have a surprising amount of common ground, which could be part of the reason Don Jr. was attracted to both.