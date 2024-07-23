The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark Star Hunter King

Hunter King has certainly paid her dues as an actor, beginning her professional career when she was just six years old. Interestingly, while King and her two sisters have all become professional actors, neither of her parents had any experience in the entertainment industry. As King explained in an interview with About.com, her older sister, Kelli, had already been bitten by the acting bug, also at age six. Her parents, however, never expected Hunter to follow suit, given her innate shyness as a youngster — until she accompanied her sister and mother to an agent's office, where she spontaneously blurted out that she wanted to start acting as well. After that, King's mother began taking her to auditions, filling in as her daughter's acting coach. "I took some acting lessons for a few weeks here and there, but mostly I just did plays in this little theater in Agoura Hills [California] when I was growing up," King recalled. "Just going over lines with my mom really helped me a lot."

Advertisement

With that theater experience under her belt, it wasn't long before she was auditioning for roles in film and television as well, using the name Haley King at the time.

In 2001, she landed her first-ever screen role, in the sci-fi TV series "Roswell." That led to further television guest-starring parts, in addition to a small role in a very high-profile project for the big screen.