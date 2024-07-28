Inside Miley Cyrus' Lavish Life
An entire generation of fans has bore witness to the stunning transformation of Miley Cyrus. The award-winning singer and actor first came onto the scene as the eponymous character in Disney Channel's hit original television series "Hannah Montana." The series totaled 100 episodes (an incredible feat for a children's show), garnered a feature film with cameos from the likes of Tyra Banks and Rascal Flatts, produced multiple albums, and sent Cyrus on a path of no return toward superstardom.
"Hannah Montana" fans have grown up with the Disney alum. They danced along to her hit songs. They watched her fall in and out of love. Even amidst Miley Cyrus' controversial past in the media, fans rooted for her. And through it all, they helped the artist become super rich. She had a head start, of course — her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is a successful musician himself. But at this point, the "Party in the U.S.A." singer's accomplishments have cast a long shadow over anyone else in her family. Since she has earned the bulk of her fortune on her own, she now enjoys the fruits of her labors. Take a look inside Miley Cyrus' lavish life.
Miley Cyrus has lived in beautiful California homes
Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana once famously said, "Yeah, I really am a rockstar." Years later, Cyrus has fully manifested those lyrics, and it's been evident in her Los Angeles homes. One of the most stunning was her $5 million mansion in Hidden Hills that her mom, Tish Cyrus, helped her design before selling. "My biggest thing is that when you walk into someone's house. I want you to know who lives there, what their personality is, what they love, and what they're like. I know Miley so well, and we're so close, so I was really able to do that," Tish told Architectural Digest of the home.
And Cyrus' house was certainly her — bold, authentic, edgy, and glamorous. Some of the details in her home were unmistakably luxurious, like an upright Emerson piano, a Takashi Murakami painting, Waterworks fixtures, Gucci wallpaper, and a chair designed by Giancarlo Zema for Giovanetti worth over $9,000. The singer spent time and money altering the space to fit her tastes, with projects ranging from purely cosmetic to major, like completely renovating the primary bathroom. The result was a home that could've only belonged to Cyrus. "One of the things that I love most about my house is that even though there are these flamboyant colors, there is also something that is heavy and more masculine in some spaces. I think it's just a reflection of my gender," she said of the place.
Miley Cyrus had her own at-home recording studio
Many musicians write music at home, but not many have the option to record using professional equipment from home. While Miley Cyrus lived in Malibu, that was her reality. At the multi-million dollar home Cyrus owned with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, which she used as a guest house, Cyrus had a space called Rainbow Land, an at-home recording studio. While Cyrus has never divulged how much she spent on the digs, it was undoubtedly expensive — at-home recording studios can cost anywhere from $500 to $20,000 depending on construction and equipment costs.
Cyrus no longer owns Rainbow Land as she sold the property it sat on, but that doesn't matter as the Grammy winner is able to come up with new work from anywhere. As she shared with Billboard, Cyrus wrote her hit song "Malibu," "On the way to 'The Voice.' I drive myself everywhere, but that day I decided to Uber, and I was trying not to sing out loud because someone else was in the car." Cyrus can perform from anywhere, too, and one of her favorite venues has become the iconic and lavish Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.
Miley Cyrus owned property in Tennessee
Miley Cyrus has a deep connection to Tennessee. The famed singer grew up in The Volunteer State, and it seems that her digs weren't too bad. Cyrus spent the first part of her life living on a farm in Tennessee with an estimated 500 acres of land. Based on the price of land in the state, the property Cyrus grew up on could be worth over $7 million today. In 2017, Cyrus decided to get in on the magic herself by purchasing her own slice of Tennessee heaven in a 33-acre farm with a five-bedroom mansion sprawling nearly 7,000 square feet. The property, which sits just outside of Nashville, boasted high ceilings and wood beams, a gourmet kitchen, a gorgeous backyard featuring an in-ground pool and putting green, a detached barn, and rustic yet modern finishes throughout. After purchasing the ranch for $5.8 million, Cyrus sold it in 2022 for $14 million.
Cyrus' real estate portfolio goes far beyond Tennessee. In addition to her former ranch and her aforementioned Hidden Hills and Malibu homes, the singer has owned multi-million dollar properties in Studio City and another in Hidden Hills. As of 2022, Cyrus is the proud owner of another Malibu mansion, which she snagged for nearly $8 million.
Miley Cyrus flies private
When Miley Cyrus owned property in Tennessee, she had to get back and forth from California somehow. Her preferred method of transportation seems to be a private jet. It's unclear whether Cyrus owns her own plane or just charters one every time she needs to travel, but either way, it's a major expense. For example, to fly from Nashville to Los Angeles, a charter flight reportedly costs at least $32,000. While renting a plane is certainly cheaper than owning and operating a personal jet, it's still not cheap.
Cyrus hasn't had the best luck on planes, though. In 2019, while on her way to the Glastonbury music festival, the private plane Cyrus was on nearly crashed twice. And in 2022, the jet flying Cyrus and her posse to a show in South America was struck by lightning. "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay," Cyrus said on Instagram after news spread of the incident.
Miley Cyrus takes luxurious international vacations
Miley Cyrus doesn't just take private jets to get to and from her various properties — the Disney icon also flies to luxurious international destinations for some rest and relaxation. In 2019, Cyrus escaped to Italy with her then-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter for a trip. The two were spotted in Lake Como, a famously swanky spot where celebrities like George Clooney and Sylvester Stallone have owned property. Cyrus and Carter reportedly stayed in a penthouse suite that cost nearly $1,000 per night. Although that price isn't so bad compared to the cost of other penthouses, it's definitely not a cheap hotel room. The total price of the trip was compounded by the cost the two paid for the boat they floated on one afternoon.
In 2022, Cyrus was seen with her boyfriend Maxx Morando in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The details of their trip were scant, but they reportedly stayed at a waterfront property and had a private dinner on the beach one evening, both of which had to have been pricey. "Miley and Maxx had a great time together and walked around the resort holding hands and kissing. They cuddled up to one another wherever they went. They had lunch at the poolside restaurant and sat on the same side of the table whispering to each other and laughing," a source told E! News of the couple's vacation.
Miley Cyrus wears designer clothes
Miley Cyrus is a performer. The singer has to dress up quite often, and it's not cheap to continually supply a new wardrobe, especially the way she does it. When Cyrus is performing on stage, she's often wearing designer clothes. For example, to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Cyrus wore a vintage Bob Mackie piece (in addition to nailing the revenge dress for the red carpet), as she did for her 2023 New Year's Eve concert while on stage with Dolly Parton. Mackie's designs range in price, but some of his vintage gowns can cost nearly $5,000 or more. "Every time I've ever seen her in anything that I've [designed], I've adored it because she loves to perform and get dressed up — you know that she's loving every minute of it," Mackie told Vogue of Cyrus wearing his work.
Those instances aren't the only ones when Cyrus donned a vintage piece. For the cover of her 2023 album "Endless Summer Vacation," Cyrus wore a vintage Alaïa piece. To emphasize just how lavish the entire album cover was, Cyrus shared with British Vogue, "I'm hanging from this pole that we have suspended in the middle of the Frank Sinatra estate while I'm wearing museum-quality, archival Alaïa. It's just a little too good." For her "Flowers" music video, Cyrus also wore designer — an Yves Saint Laurent dress and a pair of Tom Ford shoes.
Miley Cyrus went home with some wild swag after winning her first two Grammys
"This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn't change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday," Miley Cyrus said to W Magazine after winning her first Grammy Awards. In 2024, Cyrus took home the hardware for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her hit "Flowers," two awards that many, including Cyrus, saw as overdue. "I've had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f**k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f**k was I?" Cyrus said.
Debate over her deservedness of the awards aside, Cyrus was right about one thing — she had a beautiful life before winning a Grammy. And her life got a little more beautiful (at least in terms of materials) after she won. In addition to winning that night, Cyrus performed at the ceremony, and each year, all the performers and presenters are given a luxurious swag bag. In 2024, the gift items were valued at a collective $36,000. Among the products in the swag bag were Dyson headphones, a handmade Cate Brown pillow, a robotic pool cleaner, and some experiences including a private performance by mentalist Carl Christman and a sleep consultation.
Miley Cyrus had a very valuable guitar collection
It's not cheap to be a musician, especially when using an instrument other than the human voice. It's especially expensive for a musician to collect their instrument of choice. Miley Cyrus knows just how much money goes into a collection, and she knows the devastation that comes with losing it.
A multi-instrument musician, Cyrus had an admirable collection of guitars. Because she keeps certain aspects of her life to herself, Cyrus never revealed the exact makeup of the collection. However, the price of at least some of the collection was made public in 2018 when her guitars were tragically stolen after being moved into a storage unit in the wake of the Malibu fires that took her home. Cyrus reportedly lost $10,000 worth of guitars.
The price of guitars varies based on quality, brand, rarity, and more, but a professional guitar typically ranges in price from $1,000 to $2,000. Assuming the guitars Cyrus had collected were all of professional quality, the singer would have only lost about five to 10 guitars. Considering she's a multi-millionaire, the sentiment of the instruments were probably worth more to Cyrus than the money.
Miley Cyrus drives expensive cars
Miley Cyrus is a self-proclaimed bad driver. "I was at 'The Voice' set and I was the last one to leave, and I backed my car into the sound trailer. ... But I didn't tell anyone, I just left. So I did a hit and run," Cyrus told James Corden on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" in 2017, prefacing the story with the information that the majority of the accidents she's been in have taken place in her own driveway. And the cars she crashes are expensive.
Cyrus has an extensive collection of pricey vehicles, and her possession of nice wheels began when she was a teenager. "Tish got a new car recently, so she's giving Miley her old car. She's so excited. Her mom lets her drive to work when she's with her," a source told People when Cyrus turned 16. Said old car was a Porsche Cayenne. Today, Cayennes start at around $85,000. Cyrus' mom might not have paid that much for her vehicle when she bought it, but it's by no means a cheap purchase. Since then, Cyrus has added multiple luxury vehicles to her fleet, including a Maserati Quattroporte, a Range Rover Sport, a Tesla Model S, and a McLaren MP4-12C. The least expensive of those cars cost around $62,000 to purchase brand new.
Miley Cyrus uses luxurious beauty products
Miley Cyrus always looks good, and unsurprisingly, she spends a lot of money to look that way. From her skincare go-tos to her makeup favorites, Cyrus' staple products are pricey. In a video called "Inside Miley Cyrus's Versace Handbag" that Cyrus recorded for British Vogue, the singer shared that one of her favorite skincare products is the Biba De Sousa Los Angeles The Plant Stem Cell Serum with Peptides, which retails for $95 per bottle. Cyrus revealed that her facialist recommended the product, and that it's worked wonders. "As I've gotten older and my skin has cleared up, this is something that keeps me looking hydrated and gorge," she said.
As for her makeup, Cyrus typically keeps it simple, but her product line-up is of the highest quality. For example, the Grammy winner uses a Gucci lipstick and the Gucci Baume Nourrissant Universel, Nourishing Balm, the latter of which retails for $55. Cyrus also uses the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Concealer, a $34 product that many celebrities use. Luckily for Cyrus, she doesn't have to pay for the concealer as Pat McGrath, famed makeup artist and the creator of the product, gifted her with a lifetime supply. All of these products Cyrus keeps in her Versace bag, which undoubtedly cost a small fortune.
Miley Cyrus started her own nonprofit organization
Miley Cyrus has a lot, but she doesn't keep it all. The singer does what she can to give back, and that has included starting her own nonprofit organization. Originally called Happy Hippie, Cyrus' organization works to support homeless and LGBTQ youth. "The position I'm in, I feel like I've got a lot of power. But so many kids don't feel that way. They're under their parents' rule," Cyrus told the Associated Press of her impetus to start her organization. Happy Hippie started in 2014, and since then, it's earned lots of money to benefit at-risk kids. For example, in 2023, Happy Hippie teamed up with Betsey Johnson to earn $1 from each purchase throughout Pride Month.
In 2024, Cyrus created the Miley Cyrus Foundation and put Happy Hippie underneath it. "Now I am renaming it the Miley Cyrus Foundation so the platform can facilitate more adult conversations. It's not that Happy Hippie is over; it is just kind of growing up. Actually, the Miley Cyrus Foundation is the mother to Happy Hippie," she told W Magazine.
Cyrus hasn't just helped her own causes during her career — the singer has given back to multiple charitable organizations. Among Cyrus' reported past supported nonprofits are City of Hope, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Kids Wish Network, the YWCA, and more.