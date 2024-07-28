Inside Miley Cyrus' Lavish Life

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana once famously said, "Yeah, I really am a rockstar." Years later, Cyrus has fully manifested those lyrics, and it's been evident in her Los Angeles homes. One of the most stunning was her $5 million mansion in Hidden Hills that her mom, Tish Cyrus, helped her design before selling. "My biggest thing is that when you walk into someone's house. I want you to know who lives there, what their personality is, what they love, and what they're like. I know Miley so well, and we're so close, so I was really able to do that," Tish told Architectural Digest of the home.

And Cyrus' house was certainly her — bold, authentic, edgy, and glamorous. Some of the details in her home were unmistakably luxurious, like an upright Emerson piano, a Takashi Murakami painting, Waterworks fixtures, Gucci wallpaper, and a chair designed by Giancarlo Zema for Giovanetti worth over $9,000. The singer spent time and money altering the space to fit her tastes, with projects ranging from purely cosmetic to major, like completely renovating the primary bathroom. The result was a home that could've only belonged to Cyrus. "One of the things that I love most about my house is that even though there are these flamboyant colors, there is also something that is heavy and more masculine in some spaces. I think it's just a reflection of my gender," she said of the place.

