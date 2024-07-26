Prince Harry's Claim About His Talks With The Queen Have Critics Screaming Liar (They're Wrong)

British media and royal fans frequently accuse Prince Harry of lying when he speaks about his family. However, the latest stabs from critics fall flat as there is proof that he is, indeed, speaking truthfully. On July 25, 2024, Harry sat down for an interview with ITV, discussing his legal battles against the tabloids for using unlawful means to gather information about him. According to the prince, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was firmly on his side. He said, "We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me, and I think she's very much up there," he pointed upward, "going, 'See this through to the end.' Without question."

In response, many royal watchers have harshly called him a liar. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: "And you really believe Prince Harry spoke that much with the Queen? Oh boy! What do you call a serial liar? That's Harry." Another X user commented, "Just one time I would love to see a reporter push back with hard questions to his incorrect narrative." One user even sarcastically questioned if there was any proof: "Yep the voice of truth! Nod your head and just say yes! Wonder if those conversations were documented."

Ironically, it turns out that those conversations were indeed documented, as court files show an email from the queen approving Prince Harry's decision to battle against British tabloids in a lawsuit.