Prince Harry's Claim About His Talks With The Queen Have Critics Screaming Liar (They're Wrong)
British media and royal fans frequently accuse Prince Harry of lying when he speaks about his family. However, the latest stabs from critics fall flat as there is proof that he is, indeed, speaking truthfully. On July 25, 2024, Harry sat down for an interview with ITV, discussing his legal battles against the tabloids for using unlawful means to gather information about him. According to the prince, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was firmly on his side. He said, "We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me, and I think she's very much up there," he pointed upward, "going, 'See this through to the end.' Without question."
In response, many royal watchers have harshly called him a liar. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: "And you really believe Prince Harry spoke that much with the Queen? Oh boy! What do you call a serial liar? That's Harry." Another X user commented, "Just one time I would love to see a reporter push back with hard questions to his incorrect narrative." One user even sarcastically questioned if there was any proof: "Yep the voice of truth! Nod your head and just say yes! Wonder if those conversations were documented."
Ironically, it turns out that those conversations were indeed documented, as court files show an email from the queen approving Prince Harry's decision to battle against British tabloids in a lawsuit.
Court documents show that Queen Elizabeth II was in support of Harry pursuing a lawsuit against the tabloids
In 2023, Prince Harry claimed to have evidence that News Group Newspapers (NGN) had hacked his phone and listened to private conversations. He also claimed that 208 articles were written about him using illegally obtained information. One of the most significant documents in the court case wasn't his proof against NGN, but an email from the Buckingham Palace that stated that Queen Elizabeth II supported Prince Harry sending a warning of legal proceedings if NGN didn't properly respond to the phone hacking allegations.
Per The Guardian, Harry claimed that his father, King Charles, had tried to stop the lawsuit because it could have an "effect on all the family," and turn the media against him and Queen Camilla. The lack of support from the rest of his family is perhaps why Prince Harry could not hide his contempt amid the royal family rift. Despite the proof available, critics and news publications have accused him of being out for attention and making up conversations to garner sympathy.
Others have even downplayed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry's bond, claiming that his decision to speak up is an attempt to attack her legacy. It's no wonder he has explicitly stated that he doesn't feel the U.K. is welcoming or safe for his family. "All it takes is one lone actor, one person, who reads this stuff. To act on what they have read. [...] It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country," he told ITV.