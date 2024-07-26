Michelle Obama Reveals Sassy One-Liner She Used To Keep Malia And Sasha's Behavior In Check

In numerous interviews, Michelle Obama has talked about her intentional approach to parenting her daughter,s Malia and Sasha Obama. Malia and Sasha were ten and seven years old at the beginning of Barack Obama's two presidential terms, so they spent a significant chunk of their childhoods living in the White House. Given their unusual situation, Michelle prioritized giving her daughters a normal upbringing. Part of this strategy included making them take care of their own rooms rather than letting staff do this job for them.

Advertisement

During an appearance on "The Moments That Make Us" podcast, Michelle shared an overarching theme of her parenting style. Michelle noted she wasn't opposed to getting tough when the situation demanded it. "I never felt my job was to create mini-mes . . . or to be my friend," Michelle revealed. "As my girls joke, I always said that my favorite line [was] 'I'm not one of your little friends.'" Rather than parental likability, Michelle was looking to teach her kids self-respect, and her strategy fostered a strong bond between her, Malia, and Sasha. "Through those boundaries, we're such good friends, but there were some lines drawn," Michelle added.

In a 2002 appearance on "Extras AM," Michelle divulged the reasoning behind her catchy one-liner, noting parental responsibilities frequently conflict with children's desires. "Your kids have to learn how to live in their unhappiness, they have to learn how to live with unfairness, and they have to learn it in their house," Michelle explained.

Advertisement