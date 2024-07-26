The Obamas' Endorsement Of Kamala Harris Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Michelle

Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race had everyone questioning if Michelle Obama would take his place. However, she and Barack Obama have officially endorsed Kamala Harris, permanently shutting the door on the possibility of the former FLOTUS running for president. But what about Vice President? Netizens seem pretty certain that the Obamas' endorsement was full of clues of a possible Kamala-Obama ticket. "I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," Michelle said (via X, formerly Twitter)." Barack continued: "We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."

Interestingly, Harris' reply confirmed that the Obamas will be involved in the election, one way or another: "I'm looking forward to doing this with the two of you," she said. "Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road. [...] And we're going to have some fun with this too, aren't we?"

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in... pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

This endorsement has netizens calling for Michelle Obama to be VP. One X user wrote: "I would LOVE to see [Barack] or MICHELLE on the @VP ticket with @Kamalaharris as @POTUS." Another commenter, SportsBaeRai, posted, "You need to tell Michelle to be VP." One X user, AdrianDiamondx, even seems convinced that Kamala needs Michelle to win: "MICHELLE NEEDS TO BE VP OR THIS MIGHT NOT HAPPEN😭😭😭."

