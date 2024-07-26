The Obamas' Endorsement Of Kamala Harris Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Michelle
Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race had everyone questioning if Michelle Obama would take his place. However, she and Barack Obama have officially endorsed Kamala Harris, permanently shutting the door on the possibility of the former FLOTUS running for president. But what about Vice President? Netizens seem pretty certain that the Obamas' endorsement was full of clues of a possible Kamala-Obama ticket. "I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," Michelle said (via X, formerly Twitter)." Barack continued: "We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."
Interestingly, Harris' reply confirmed that the Obamas will be involved in the election, one way or another: "I'm looking forward to doing this with the two of you," she said. "Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road. [...] And we're going to have some fun with this too, aren't we?"
Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in... pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024
This endorsement has netizens calling for Michelle Obama to be VP. One X user wrote: "I would LOVE to see [Barack] or MICHELLE on the @VP ticket with @Kamalaharris as @POTUS." Another commenter, SportsBaeRai, posted, "You need to tell Michelle to be VP." One X user, AdrianDiamondx, even seems convinced that Kamala needs Michelle to win: "MICHELLE NEEDS TO BE VP OR THIS MIGHT NOT HAPPEN😭😭😭."
Other Dems suggest that Kamala pick a straight white male for VP
Despite how widely loved Michelle Obama is, many believe that Kamala Harris is better off choosing a straight, white male as her running mate. X user @whoistrey posted: "I'm not Olivia Pope but if I was ... the first thing I'd tell Kamala Harris is that she needs to pick the WHITEST, STRAIGHTEST, Protestant Christian man with a WIFE and 2-3 KIDS, about 48 to 50-ish years old and make HIM her running mate! Extra points if he's a veteran." This post had close to 200k likes.
The general rationale is that Kamala Harris, who has Black and Indian parents, needs a running mate who will be able to connect to White American men, who make up a large voter demographic. Some popular choices are Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Others suggest that California Governor Gavin Newsom is another good choice. If this happens, however, things could certainly get interesting given that Newsom's ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is engaged to Donald Trump's heir and yes-man, Don Jr. Thankfully, Kamala Harris's choice of running mate won't be a mystery for much longer as the NPR notes that she has until August 7 to pick a running mate.