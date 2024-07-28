8 Times Keith Urban's Appearance Caused A Stir

Keith Urban was causing a stir long before he was famous. Everyone in the States adore him for his country ballads, but Urban isn't from around here — he was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia. After three years in high school, he decided to drop out to pursue a career in music. While this would make most parents' hair stand on end, Urban's likely understood his need to start his career as early as possible. He was already playing in a band which was enjoying moderate success, and his father, a drummer and lover of country music, is the reason Urban became interested in music in the first place.

Urban left school after completing grade 10, pushed through all the challenges to kickstart his music career, and enjoyed some local success with his band. Clearly not one to sit still, he decided to pack up and move to Nashville in the early '90s to join the American music scene and continue his solo career. Again, he found success, but with it came some pressures that Urban tried to numb with drugs, which landed him in rehab in 1998. He relapsed in 2006, but his now-wife, Nicole Kidman, helped him come out the other end.

Years later, Urban is still as popular as ever, and his whimsical spirit and devil-may-care attitude has delighted fans over the years. Here's a look at some of Urban's most quirky, hilarious, and embarrassing mishaps over the years.

