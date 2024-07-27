We Finally Know What Lies Beneath Trump's Ear Bandage (Spoiler: It Looks The Same)
Immediately after the assassination attempt on his life, Donald Trump's first frenzied words were apparently, "What? Blood on my face?" Sure enough, the top of the former president's right ear was coated in blood, which he apparently touched and then smeared on his cheek. Miraculously, the wound was the only injury Trump sustained, and just days later, he accepted the Republican nomination for president while sporting a large white gauze dressing. Within a week, this had been replaced by a large standard bandage. Son Eric Trump gave an interview to "CBS This Morning" days after the attack in which he explained his father didn't need stitches at the hospital, but he nevertheless had a "nice flesh wound." Trump's personal doctor, Sen. Ronny Jackson, told The New York Times he had rushed to Trump at his Bedminster resort hours after the Trump rally shooting and replaced the initial dressing. "The bullet took a little bit off the top of his ear in an area that, just by nature, bleeds like crazy," he said.
On July 26, Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara to his Mar-a-Lago resort on July 26 to discuss the conflict in Gaza. Cameras revealed Trump's affected ear, which was now not only totally un-bandaged, but also apparently unmarred. Even slightly hidden by Trump's hair, the ear showed no sign of bruising, redness, or other discoloration. Nor was there any sign of scarring or permanent injury. It was as perfect an outcome as even he could have hoped for.
Donald Trump's ear was the center of fierce debate
Following his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu — during which he showed the Israeli prime minister his injured ear — Donald Trump addressed a cheering audience at the Turning Point Action Believer's Summit, a group of conservative Christian voters. Per Fox News, he thanked the group for their prayers following the assassination attempt, which he suggested helped in his recovery. "As I think you can see, I've recovered well. And, in fact, I just took off the last bandage off of my ear," Trump said. "I took it off for this group." (In fact, photos show the bandage was already off during his meeting with Netanyahu, hours before the evening speech.)
President Trump showing his bullet wound to prime Minister Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/VIZ7Sv3nQe
— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 26, 2024
The meeting and rally came close on the heels of an official statement by the FBI (via ABC News), which confirmed the former president was struck by the gunman's bullet "whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces." Because Trump's injury was so minor, rumors spread it had actually been caused by glass from his teleprompter. Prior to the final finding, FBI Director Christopher Wray further added to the confusion by suggesting Trump might have been hit by something other than a bullet. Dr. Ronny Jackson called the assessment "ABSOLUTELY IRRESPONSIBLE" in an X statement, adding, "IT WAS A BULLET — I'VE SEEN THE WOUND! PATHETIC!!!"
Whatever the cause, the ear seems to have healed nicely, and Trump shouldn't need to change his famous comb-over hairstyle to hide any signs of damage.