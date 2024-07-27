We Finally Know What Lies Beneath Trump's Ear Bandage (Spoiler: It Looks The Same)

Immediately after the assassination attempt on his life, Donald Trump's first frenzied words were apparently, "What? Blood on my face?" Sure enough, the top of the former president's right ear was coated in blood, which he apparently touched and then smeared on his cheek. Miraculously, the wound was the only injury Trump sustained, and just days later, he accepted the Republican nomination for president while sporting a large white gauze dressing. Within a week, this had been replaced by a large standard bandage. Son Eric Trump gave an interview to "CBS This Morning" days after the attack in which he explained his father didn't need stitches at the hospital, but he nevertheless had a "nice flesh wound." Trump's personal doctor, Sen. Ronny Jackson, told The New York Times he had rushed to Trump at his Bedminster resort hours after the Trump rally shooting and replaced the initial dressing. "The bullet took a little bit off the top of his ear in an area that, just by nature, bleeds like crazy," he said.

On July 26, Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara to his Mar-a-Lago resort on July 26 to discuss the conflict in Gaza. Cameras revealed Trump's affected ear, which was now not only totally un-bandaged, but also apparently unmarred. Even slightly hidden by Trump's hair, the ear showed no sign of bruising, redness, or other discoloration. Nor was there any sign of scarring or permanent injury. It was as perfect an outcome as even he could have hoped for.