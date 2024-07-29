Whatever Happened To Back To The Future Star Claudia Wells?
If you're a "Back to the Future" fan, then you probably know Claudia Wells, the actor who played the role of Jennifer Parker in the original 1985 film. However, Wells had no idea that she would take the world by storm following the movie's release, quickly becoming the "it girl" for many fans of the timeless sci-fi classic. "The truth is I was so honored and excited to be in a Spielberg film. What happened after the fact, never occurred to me to be a thought in my head. It was my very first movie I ever did, and I got to start at the top," Wells explained to The Lady in Red Blog in 2015.
Despite the success of "Back to the Future," Claudia Wells returned to television for some time, portraying the role of Linda Barret in "Fast Times" for its brief run in 1986. Yet it wouldn't be long before the news of two "Back to the Future" sequels got out, in which the original, key cast members were asked to return to their roles, including Michael J. Fox (whose real name is actually Michael A. Fox!). However, upon the premiere of the second film, it was clear that Wells had been replaced, and it would be years before she starred in another movie. Though it has been over 30 years since the original Jennifer Parker went M.I.A, fans still can't help but wonder, what ever happened to "Back to the Future" star Claudia Wells?
Claudia Wells left acting behind to take care of her mother
The absence of Claudia Wells in both "Back to the Future" sequels was shocking to say the least, though the actor would later praise Elisabeth Shue for her portrayal of Jennifer Parker. However, there was a lot going on in Wells' personal life that led to handing over such a beloved role, and the star ultimately left acting in order to take care of her sick mother at home. "My mother had fourth stage lymphoma," Wells told Huffpost in 2015. "I had so much happening personally that deep down, I never considered reprising my role and deep in my soul, I knew this was the right choice for me," she continued. Though Wells was quite certain in her decision to say goodbye to the sci-fi franchise, her mother, who also doubled as her manager, actually tried to persuade her otherwise. "I know she wanted me to continue doing the part and didn't agree with my decision," the actor told Fox News in 2021. "But I was just not in a place emotionally where I could handle any more than what I was already handling."
Although Claudia Wells decided to take a break from the big screen, she continued to show her support for her "BTTF" family. The actor did in fact see "Back to the Future Part II" upon its release, viewing the film practically incognito in a mall movie theater on her own.
She opened a designer clothing store for men
Since becoming an actor was a lifelong dream for Claudia Wells, she did in fact plan on returning to the field when she felt ready. In the meantime, she needed something to keep her busy, as well as act as a source of income, so the star decided to open a resale, designer clothing store for men called Armani Wells. "I love giving men the opportunity to uplift themselves and feel good about what they wear and how they look," Wells revealed in her interview with HuffPost. Located in Studio City, California, and operating since 1991, Armani Wells allows every man who walks through its doors to embrace his fashionable side. The store provides some of the most elegant, pre-owned pieces on the market, all hand-picked by Claudia Wells, selling suits, blazers, ties, and overcoats for a fraction of the price.
Open by appointment only, Claudia Wells has dressed a number of notable names throughout the years, including the late Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020, or "BTTF" co-star Donald Fullilove. She has even been visited by many fans, from around the world and LA, as she is the only just-for-men resale shop in Los Angeles. "I've become a stop like Doc Brown's House or Universal Studios. They know they can find Jennifer Parker at Armani Wells and I love that," she said (via YouTube).
She became a single mom
Claudia Wells became pregnant with her son just three years after opening Armani Wells, taking on one of her toughest roles yet: that of a single mother. The star was quickly introduced to the difficulties of raising a man, which did in fact cause turmoil between the duo from time to time. However, Wells learned quite a lot from growing up with a single parent herself, as the lack of a male figure in her life allowed her to develop a great sense of strength and courage. "My nanny, that I hired when my son was three, who was from West Africa said to me, 'You are the man of the house,' and I realized that I am. I guess I always have been," Wells told The Lady in Red Blog.
Claudia Wells was sure to teach her son the importance of being a gentleman, and such lessons began for the tiny tot as early as 3 years old. In fact, the actor's son was opening doors for her from around the age of 4, though he still couldn't understand why such an act was necessary. "He used to say to me, 'Mommy, I don't know why a girl would always walk in front of a boy. Why does the girl walk in first?' And I would say, 'Sweetheart, there are just certain things that girls get and there are just certain things that boys get, and you are a boy,'" she explained (via The Lady in Red Blog).
She starred in her second movie in 2008
Twenty-three years following her big screen debut in "Back to the Future," Claudia Wells decided to return to acting once more. The star took on the role of Laura Harper in the independent drama film "Still Waters Burn", which officially premiered on February 12, 2008. "I knew when I left acting, I would come back to it, but I would come back to it on my own," Wells told The Lady in Red Blog. "When I was asked to do an independent film, and I was on set and they said 'Action!' I was like 'Wow!' my passion for this is the same as it always has been."
Though starring alongside Ian Hart in a drama film was exciting on its own, Claudia Wells' work in "Still Waters Burn" actually taught her a very important lesson. The actor quickly realized that walking away from the industry was one of the best things she could have done, as gaining such a level of life experience allowed her to bring so much more to her role. "Now I know I can say to myself, I know I have grit, because I used to hear, 'You need more grit. You're so angelic ... ," she explained to The Lady in Red Blog. "Now I have lived so many different lives in one, I'm able to bring any serious reality to anything."
She became a board member of Kids in the Spotlight
Inspired by her passion for acting and the arts, Claudia Wells decided that she wanted to help others discover the power of creativity as well. The idea for an amazing non-for-profit organization called Kids in the Spotlight soon came to fruition, and Wells served as a founding board member. Driven by the idea that everyone has the power to choose how their story ends, Kids in the Spotlight helps foster children discover feelings of hope and strength through the process of filmmaking. Through the 10-week program, children will be able to write, cast, and act in a short film of their own creation, and even receive certificates from The Writers Guild for their hard work. "This gives them such hope and joy and a sense of accomplishment," Wells told Smashing Interviews. "It's time for the kids to build their self-esteem and have the knowledge that they can channel their energy and their lives into something positive and creative."
Perhaps one of the most exciting portions of the program is the gala event which the organization hosts every year. The event not only brings each film produced to life on the big screen, but treats each child to a night where they roll like a real celebrity, red carpet and wardrobe included. All films are made available on DVD as well, so that each child can remember just how talented and powerful they are.
She lent her voice to her own video game character
Following the success of the first two episodes of "Back to the Future: The Game," Telltale Games decided to introduce the character of Jennifer Parker in episode three. Yet the decision was almost unanimous when the writers and producers were deciding on who should voice the part, and the search for actor Claudia Wells quickly commenced. "I bumped into Claudia at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance," A.J. LoCascio, who voiced Marty McFly, said in a behind-the-scenes interview with Telltale Games. "I stopped her and I was like 'Claudia! ... I'm in the new game, I'm Marty.'" Lucky for LoCascio, Wells stated her interest in being the voice of Jennifer before he could even ask! Of course, the original voice of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox, went into his second retirement in 2020.
Though the video game includes many of the same and widely beloved characters, Jennifer Parker is not the sweet girl that fans of the movie remember. Instead, she is a rebellious teen with a punk-rock style that breaks all the fashion rules, and she is most definitely not Marty McFly's girlfriend in this timeline. "I like being the different versions; the sweet Jennifer that she was plus, kind of, the rock and roll Jennifer that she's like in it," Wells explained to Telltale Games. "This is my first time doing a video game but I love it. I would love voiceovers to be my new, third career."
She provided vocals for the song We Are One
Though Claudia Wells was singing opera long before she began acting, the star had no experience recording music of any sort. Yet that all changed with the production of an album called "The Journey" by David Longoria, where Wells was asked to lend her vocals to a track that would end up making history.
Inspired by the song "We are the World" by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, and given the political state of the world in 2015, David Longoria decided to write a tune that would uplift listeners. His original plan was to feature 20 artists on a song titled "We are One", however, over 600 artists ended up on the piece, including Claudia Wells. "Artists from all over the world recorded their vocals and sent them to join in this wild movement ... The sounds of 600 artists singing together has never been heard," David Longoria wrote of the song, on the album's official website. As for Wells, this was her very first time recording vocals, and what a monumental tune for the actor to do so on!
She received spinal surgery
At just 20 years old, just one year following her work on "Back to the Future," Claudia Wells was involved in a very serious car accident. "My car was absolutely smashed," the actor said in a video for Masson Spine Institute. "It was a head-on collision, and I was smashed both in the front and in the back, the car was just accordioned." Though she initially recovered, Wells began feeling the effects of the crash 30 years later, as her arms felt as if they were on fire and her fingers were going numb. Luckily, one of the actor's friends knew of a doctor who could potentially help, and Wells flew to Orlando, Florida, to receive surgery on her spine from Dr. Robert Masson.
Just two days after her surgery, Claudia Wells was up and walking again, and all the pain that she was experiencing previously had suddenly disappeared. She could even move her head from side to side with a full range of motion, as this was something she could not do before having her spine worked on. "He [Dr. Masson] gave me my life back," Wells continued to share. "Dr. Masson is my proof that God exists, 'cause he came in and he healed my life ..."
She took part in a virtual Back to the Future reunion
In the midst of the lockdown of 2020, actor Josh Gad began hosting his own YouTube series titled "Reunited Apart." The series was created to virtually reunite different cast members from a variety of fan-favorite films, so it was no surprise when the second episode revolved around the cast of "Back to the Future." Kicking the show off, Christopher Lloyd (who played the famous Doc Brown) was quickly joined by his co-stars, as well as director Robert Zemeckis. The cast engaged in a number of fun conversations, even re-enacting some of the most iconic movie scenes, and proceeds collected from the video were donated to Project Hope.
It was not until the very end of the video, however, that Claudia Wells made her appearance, donning a purple top and hoop earrings. Unfortunately, the actor had missed the Zoom meeting (though she was sure to make light of the situation), but that didn't stop her from sharing a special message with viewers of the show. "I just wanted to tell you thank you, thank you to the first responders, and to everyone who's doing so much to help people," the star said warmly (via YouTube). "And you know, it's like Doc Brown always said, 'If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.'"
She was featured in a health magazine
It is no secret that Claudia Wells believes in the untold truth of vitamins and supplements, given that she's an ambassador for Garden of Life. However, in 2022, Wells actually landed herself a spot in the brand's magazine Extraordinary Health. "I adore all of the @gardenoflife products & I do use them every single day, all over the world," Wells wrote in an Instagram post paired with a snap of her feature. "I'm grateful to be an ambassador & my health is better because of them. I'm sure of it!"
One of Claudia Wells' favorite ways to take in nutrients is through a smoothie, which she will make herself at home with an array of powders from Garden of Life. In fact, the actor drinks a smoothie every day, typically in the morning, and includes other superfoods such as greens, hemp seeds, and fresh ginger root, per her interview with The Lady in Red Blog. In addition to supplements, Wells is very conscious about consuming some of the best probiotic foods as well, and she actually grows her own vegetables, like spinach and broccoli. Once the sprouts are ready, she will mix them with sauerkraut, quality pepper, and curry, creating a powerful and tasty mixture that keeps her both healthy and strong.
She held a signing at the Heroes and Fantasies event
Claudia Wells has always been sure to show her appreciation for her fans, creating opportunities to meet some of her biggest supporters around the world. With that being said, the actor decided to kick off 2024 with a bang, and held a signing at the Heroes and Fantasies event in San Antonio, Texas. "I love doing these events because I get to have a personal experience with fans and they get to have a personal experience with me," Wells said in a video posted to her YouTube channel. "And I'm grateful to God that I got to be in 'Back to the Future' and have this moment with people, and see what God has in store for that time together."
It was at this event that Claudia Wells brought with her a slew of pictures to sign, including a copy of the clocktower pamphlet which she marked with the phone number of Jennifer's grandmother in the movie. Fans were also given access to a handful of behind-the-scenes images that have never been seen before, which the actor happily signed. Not only does Wells post every event she hosts over on her website, but fans can actually order signed merchandise through the site if they are unable to attend a meetup. The star even offers worldwide shipping so that everyone has a chance to receive an item, only making the already celebrated actor that much more lovable!