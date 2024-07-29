Whatever Happened To Back To The Future Star Claudia Wells?

If you're a "Back to the Future" fan, then you probably know Claudia Wells, the actor who played the role of Jennifer Parker in the original 1985 film. However, Wells had no idea that she would take the world by storm following the movie's release, quickly becoming the "it girl" for many fans of the timeless sci-fi classic. "The truth is I was so honored and excited to be in a Spielberg film. What happened after the fact, never occurred to me to be a thought in my head. It was my very first movie I ever did, and I got to start at the top," Wells explained to The Lady in Red Blog in 2015.

Despite the success of "Back to the Future," Claudia Wells returned to television for some time, portraying the role of Linda Barret in "Fast Times" for its brief run in 1986. Yet it wouldn't be long before the news of two "Back to the Future" sequels got out, in which the original, key cast members were asked to return to their roles, including Michael J. Fox (whose real name is actually Michael A. Fox!). However, upon the premiere of the second film, it was clear that Wells had been replaced, and it would be years before she starred in another movie. Though it has been over 30 years since the original Jennifer Parker went M.I.A, fans still can't help but wonder, what ever happened to "Back to the Future" star Claudia Wells?

