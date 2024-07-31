We Gave Alina Habba Bleach Blonde Hair & She Looks So Different
In July 2024, lawyer Alina Habba showed off a new look on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself as she seemed to be getting ready to film an interview with lighter, caramel locks. Fans couldn't help but compare Habba to her client Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump — but we took things one step further. We wanted to know what this Republican lawyer, who's usually brunette, would look like very blonde. We edited the color of her hair in a photo of her speaking to the media outside the New York State Supreme Court, and, we have to say, she looks so different.
This blonde shade really brightens up her complexion and gives her overall look a sunny, summer feel. Because her skin has warmer undertones, the blend of gold and light caramel adds extra warmth to her skin, too. It also highlights her eyes, as, compared to her current brunette look, there's more contrast between her eyes and hair. Coupled with her pink blazer, we have to touch on the enviable "Legally Blonde" vibe Habba (who's made millions working for Trump) is giving, too.
Why we think Alina Habba would consider going fully blonde
Though Alina Habba gravitates more toward highlights or balayage hair when it comes to her hair color, we could see this legal eagle being open to all-over blonde. That's because we know Habba loves her glam and gives a lot of attention to her hair. She treats herself to hair extensions and seems to have a close friend in extensions specialist Oneide Peres. "It has been a pleasure working with Alina Habba and seeing her trust in me to transform her hair into something truly special," Peres wrote on Instagram in May 2024. Habba's also friendly with hair therapist and stylist Vicki Rocco. In a July 2024 Instagram post, Habba praised Rocco and makeup artist Jade Voight, writing, "The best glam girls (also happen to be my friends ;)."
Another reason we could totally see Habba, who's faced her share of plastic surgery speculation, going blonde? She admitted on the "PBD Podcast" in January 2024 that she believes her looks play a part in success. "Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' And I said, 'Oh, easy. Pretty. I can fake being smart.' That's the honest truth," she admitted. "Listen, you have to be honest. It doesn't hurt to be good-looking in this world." She also went on to deny being hired by Donald Trump because of her looks, making it clear she's more than just a pretty face. "That is absolutely not the case," she said. Elle Woods, anyone?
Alina Habba's fans love when she goes blonder
Though we've haven't seen Alina Habba embrace full blonde yet, her fans clearly appreciate it when she lightens her tresses. In the comments of her July 2024 Instagram photo showing her filming an interview, plenty of followers shared praise for her new 'do. "Blonde? Ok!" one person wrote alongside a clapping hands emoji. "Gorgeous [LOVE] you in the blonde hair," another person commented. "Love you as a blondie! so much respect for you!" a third fan told her.
Regardless of whether she ever fully embraces very light hair, there's no denying Habba has already experimented with her appearance a lot over the years. And some of Habba's most dramatic look changes have come during her time as Trump's lawyer. She wore dark brown, shoulder-length tresses when she first started gaining attention in Trump circles, but she's rocked everything from a highlighted choppy bob to long, balayage waves since then. Blonde or otherwise, we can't wait to see what she tries next.