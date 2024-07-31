We Gave Alina Habba Bleach Blonde Hair & She Looks So Different

Though Alina Habba gravitates more toward highlights or balayage hair when it comes to her hair color, we could see this legal eagle being open to all-over blonde. That's because we know Habba loves her glam and gives a lot of attention to her hair. She treats herself to hair extensions and seems to have a close friend in extensions specialist Oneide Peres. "It has been a pleasure working with Alina Habba and seeing her trust in me to transform her hair into something truly special," Peres wrote on Instagram in May 2024. Habba's also friendly with hair therapist and stylist Vicki Rocco. In a July 2024 Instagram post, Habba praised Rocco and makeup artist Jade Voight, writing, "The best glam girls (also happen to be my friends ;)."

Another reason we could totally see Habba, who's faced her share of plastic surgery speculation, going blonde? She admitted on the "PBD Podcast" in January 2024 that she believes her looks play a part in success. "Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' And I said, 'Oh, easy. Pretty. I can fake being smart.' That's the honest truth," she admitted. "Listen, you have to be honest. It doesn't hurt to be good-looking in this world." She also went on to deny being hired by Donald Trump because of her looks, making it clear she's more than just a pretty face. "That is absolutely not the case," she said. Elle Woods, anyone?