John F. Kennedy Jr. lived a complicated life. The son of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis, John Jr. was part of a dynasty that defined pop culture in the 20th century as much as it impacted political policy. As a child, he was in the media quite often thanks to his father's job and his mother's second high-profile marriage. As an adult, he dated multiple famous women and established a reputation of his own.

But living in the spotlight wasn't easy. He felt the weight of his notable last name and expectations to be as charismatic and accomplished as his father. He left a field he was passionate about to pursue something his mother felt more fitting. John Jr. even went to great lengths to disguise himself just to escape the paparazzi. Anyone who envied the Kennedy heir didn't know just how difficult his life was to navigate.

Let's take a closer look at the tragic details about John F. Kennedy Jr.