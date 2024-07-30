Women's sports across the board are on the rise, but no singular women's game has gotten as much attention in 2024 as basketball. Earlier in the summer, the 2024 Women's National Team made headlines after basketball star Caitlin Clark was left off the roster, an omission that was met with intense discourse. Whether that decision was right or not is a debate for another time, but what's not up for debate is that the 12 women who did make the roster are also incredibly talented athletes, many of whom have been part of Team USA's historic dominance in women's basketball. As of this writing the women have won seven straight gold medals at the Olympics; their overall record in Olympic play is 72 wins, 3 losses.

The athletes on Team USA women's basketball go from competitors in the WNBA to teammates representing their country within weeks, and they travel to take on the world's best teams in the sport. Team USA takes their assignment seriously, and their 2024 goal is the same as every Olympics prior. Here's what to know about the 2024 USA women's basketball team ahead of their bid for gold.