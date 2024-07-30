Kimberly Guilfoyle's Bitcoin Event Outfit Sure Shows Off Her Own Assets

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's engaged to Donald Trump Jr., seems to be leaning in on baring it all with her outfit choices. Guilfoyle's dress on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention was so inappropriate even her fans took her to task. But she doesn't seem to have paid the haters any mind if her new photos are any indication. She shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself along with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former Trump White House staffer Camryn Kinsey, and Don Jr. at the Nashville Bitcoin event. In it, Guilfoyle went all in with the cleavage in her black, knee-length dress. (Perhaps Guilfoyle knew that the outfit was inappropriate, and that's why she shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and not her main page.)

Don Jr. and Carlson were both dressed in business casual with blazers, no ties, and an open collar look. So Guilfoyle's boosted décolletage combined with her heavily lined eyes seemed a bit out of place. We do appreciate that she balanced things out with a longer hemline, though. Kinsey went for the opposite look — a high neckline and a high hemline — but she kept her makeup look a bit more on the natural side when compared to Guilfoyle.