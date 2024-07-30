Kimberly Guilfoyle's Bitcoin Event Outfit Sure Shows Off Her Own Assets
Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's engaged to Donald Trump Jr., seems to be leaning in on baring it all with her outfit choices. Guilfoyle's dress on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention was so inappropriate even her fans took her to task. But she doesn't seem to have paid the haters any mind if her new photos are any indication. She shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself along with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former Trump White House staffer Camryn Kinsey, and Don Jr. at the Nashville Bitcoin event. In it, Guilfoyle went all in with the cleavage in her black, knee-length dress. (Perhaps Guilfoyle knew that the outfit was inappropriate, and that's why she shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and not her main page.)
Don Jr. and Carlson were both dressed in business casual with blazers, no ties, and an open collar look. So Guilfoyle's boosted décolletage combined with her heavily lined eyes seemed a bit out of place. We do appreciate that she balanced things out with a longer hemline, though. Kinsey went for the opposite look — a high neckline and a high hemline — but she kept her makeup look a bit more on the natural side when compared to Guilfoyle.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is backing Bitcoin and Trump
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were in Nashville for the Bitcoin 2024 conference. Don Jr. shared a video of the dinner at the Bitcoin event to his Instagram page. Guilfoyle looks to be the only woman at the table and she seemed to be wearing the same cleavage-baring black dress. She and Don Jr. were joined by Tucker Carlson and Russell Brand, among others. One commenter referred to Guilfoyle and Don Jr. as "such a power couple!" And another said, "The extremely stunning @kimberlyguilfoyle always looking tops!"
Donald Trump was the headlining speaker at the event, seemingly flipping the script, as Trump hasn't always been a cryptocurrency supporter. But in his speech at the conference, he was all in. Guilfoyle even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, assuring her followers that Trump is the candidate to vote for when it comes to Bitcoin.