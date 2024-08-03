Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments With Prince Louis
As the second in line to the throne, Prince George will one day wear the crown and become King of England. He certainly has his work cut out for him, but so do his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It will be their duty to support the monarch and uphold the values of the House of Windsor, whatever that may look like in years to come. If tradition is anything to go by, Charlotte and Louis will be busy with public engagements as senior royals. For now, though, they're just sweet children trying to navigate life in the public eye.
The siblings are only seen on special family occasions due to their age, with Louis notably not in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. However, when they do make an appearance, it's often notable for how Charlotte and Louis interact with each other. At times adorable, mischievous, and eerily relatable, this brother-sister duo has stolen our hearts on more than one occasion.
Whether Louis is causing a ruckus or Charlotte is being a bossy boots, these two never fail to disappoint. Let's take a look at some of their cutest moments.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were cuties at the coronation
When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, it saddened and somewhat shocked the world. Despite her advancing age, Elizabeth seemed almost infallible, and just two days prior to her death greeted the new prime minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral. King Charles III was named the new monarch, taking up responsibilities upon his mother's death. However, his official coronation didn't come until May of the following year. The happy occasion was full of pomp and circumstance, with all members of the royal family decked out in their finest attire. Though he didn't attend the funeral of his great-grandmother, Prince Louis was there to see his grandfather be crowned.
Eagle-eyed fans were delighted to see Louis and Princess Charlotte sat next to each other as they chatted away, with little Louis pointing things out to his big sister as they patiently sat in their seats waiting for the events to unfold. There was even a sweet moment where Louis and Charlotte linked fingers before sitting down, showing just how close they really are.
Later on in the day, the royals took to Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at the crowds, and it was Louis who stole the show. As Charlotte waved enthusiastically to the people, Louis danced around playfully.
The Windsor siblings posted Christmas cards to children struggling during the holidays
Early 2024 was arguably a testing time for the royal family. King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer and Princess Catherine announced she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, also following a cancer diagnosis. It's been a trying time for all of them, but one can't help assume Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have had it toughest of all. Catherine might be Princess of Wales to us, but to them, she's simply Mummy. At the end of 2023, though, all of the drama had yet to unfold, and the three Windsor siblings were busy enjoying Christmas with their family.
The youngsters attended the third annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey along with their parents, dressed in sweet traditional holiday colors, navy and red. Before the carol service, the three siblings approached a red post box with Christmas cards to send to other children who weren't having the best of times nor perhaps the happiest Christmas. This kind gesture makes it one of the sweetest moments shared between the Windsor siblings in recent years.
Princess Charlotte ordered Prince Louis to behave at the 2024 Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour is one of the biggest events in the royal calendar, where the entire family gets together to celebrate the birthday of the current monarch. In years past, it was tradition for the whole Windsor clan (even lesser-known members and non-working royals) to gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to their adoring public. These days, it's just the main, senior members of the family that get that privilege, including Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their three children.
Princess Charlotte's behavior at Trooping the Colour 2024 proved that she isn't just going to make an incredible princess but that she's already a mature big sister who can help her little brother stay on the straight and narrow. While other members of the family stood politely chattering among themselves, Prince Louis once again proved that he just can't stop the rhythm.
The young royal shifted on the balcony, dancing from foot to foot and entertaining himself. Charlotte was caught on camera telling Louis to stop and put his hands down before the national anthem began to play, according to lip reader Juliet Sullivan via the Daily Mail. Charlotte is clearly already well-versed in royal etiquette, while it seems little Louis is still figuring it out.
Prince Louis blew out Princess Charlotte's candle at a Christmas carol service
At the Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2023, Prince Louis was up to mischief yet again. As is tradition in some church services, the royals were given a white candle to hold throughout, but when it was time to leave, Louis wasted no time in blowing out Princess Charlotte's candle.
The sneaky little gesture was captured wonderfully by photographers, and while some little girls may have minded, Princess Charlotte took it all in her stride as her brother leaned over. In fact, her big smile indicates that she may have thought it a little funny, too, even if it wasn't quite so mature.
This is a perfect illustration of why Louis and Charlotte are so beloved by the British public and, indeed, fans worldwide. Yes, they're part of a prolific dynasty and will carry huge responsibility, but similarly, they're just children — and the longer they hold onto that, the better.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis melted hearts at the 2022 Trooping the Colour by waving to the crowds
There are plenty of rules royals have to follow at Trooping the Colour, but perhaps the most important one is to smile and wave. It's a joyous occasion created to celebrate the monarch's birthday and is essentially one big public party. Back in 2022, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked every bit the next generation of royals as they sat in a carriage during the procession.
Dressed in a blue dress with her hair pulled back into a playful style, Charlotte possessed the same chicness as her mother, Princess Catherine, and Louis wore a sweet sailor-style outfit. The color combination, paired with Louis' slightly confused expression as he waved to onlookers, makes this one for the books. It may have been just a short time ago, but in years to come we will look back on these photographs and reminisce on just how cute Louis and Charlotte once were.
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were adorably animated during the 2022 Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour has been an annual celebration since the mid-18th century and consists of a parade of over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians. It's a gargantuan display of talent, which the crowds who line The Mall are all too eager to see each year. Not only does the military perform, but even members of the royal family take to horses and carriages to wave at onlookers as they make their way to Buckingham Palace. It's a royalist's dream, but that isn't even the best part.
At the end, the royal family gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch an RAF fly-past as it whizzes overhead. The display, though impressive and skillful, is notoriously noisy as the fighter jets shoot through the sky. Even older royals have been known to pull a face at the sound, but the younger royals simply can't keep it together.
At the event in 2022, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis quickly tried to cover their ears to shield themselves from the crescendo as the planes conclude the ceremony. Prince George managed to get through it by just pulling a face, while his younger siblings found it all quite alarming.
Princess Charlotte ignored Prince Louis' tantrum at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant
Unfortunately for Princess Catherine, her youngest son turned out to be a little bit of a nuisance at the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Louis can be seen taunting his mother as she tries to placate him, even going so far as to put his hands over her mouth and blow raspberries at her.
While it's arguably not great behavior from the little prince, it does go to show that Catherine and Prince William go through the same parenting struggles as the rest of us, though in a much more public setting. But perhaps the best part about this show is Princess Charlotte's refusal to acknowledge her brother's antics. She's focused on the event, takes her jacket off, passes it directly in front of Louis' face to Catherine, and carries on enjoying herself as if he wasn't even there.
Louis has grown up somewhat since then, and Charlotte is often tasked with making sure he minds his manners — though he doesn't always listen.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sneaked a wave from a Buckingham Palace window in 2019
It's true what they say — children grow up so quickly. In the grand scheme of things, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are still very young, but they won't stay that way for long. In 2019, they looked like adorable little cherubs as they peeked out of a Buckingham Palace window at the crowds gathered for Trooping the Colour. In later years, they would take part in the carriage procession with other members of the royal family, but that year, they were perhaps considered too young to do so and stayed inside for most of the festivities.
Louis and Charlotte looked the epitome of innocence and cuteness as they waved through the window before heading out onto the balcony with their family to enjoy the traditional fly-past. Louis was just a little toddler then, but his blond hair was perfectly swept back, looking like a bonnie little royal in a white shirt with blue detailing, matching blue shorts, and smart shoes paired with crisp white socks. Princess Catherine held Louis in her arms on the balcony as he waved frantically, with Charlotte also greeting the crowds enthusiastically as she stood just in front of her parents.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were adorable holding hands at the coronation
Everything we know about King Charles' coronation ceremony just affirms how tradition is a key element within the British monarchy. It's not often we see one of these over-the-top events happening, as Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for over 70 years before her death in 2022. When Charles took over, it bumped the line of succession forward, with Prince William becoming the heir presumptive and Prince George following him. Though William's family were always important senior royals, now they are even higher up the ladder. With that being said, all eyes were on William, his wife, Princess Catherine, and their kids, George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The monumental event was arguably the most important royal soirée the three Windsor children had ever attended. At the coronation, Charlotte can be seen tightly gripping Louis' hand as they walk behind their parents to their seats, ushering him along with her. One can only imagine how overwhelming an occasion like this might have been for the little prince, but Charlotte was there to support him as they took on this daunting responsibility together.