Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments With Prince Louis

As the second in line to the throne, Prince George will one day wear the crown and become King of England. He certainly has his work cut out for him, but so do his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It will be their duty to support the monarch and uphold the values of the House of Windsor, whatever that may look like in years to come. If tradition is anything to go by, Charlotte and Louis will be busy with public engagements as senior royals. For now, though, they're just sweet children trying to navigate life in the public eye.

Advertisement

The siblings are only seen on special family occasions due to their age, with Louis notably not in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. However, when they do make an appearance, it's often notable for how Charlotte and Louis interact with each other. At times adorable, mischievous, and eerily relatable, this brother-sister duo has stolen our hearts on more than one occasion.

Whether Louis is causing a ruckus or Charlotte is being a bossy boots, these two never fail to disappoint. Let's take a look at some of their cutest moments.