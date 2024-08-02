Mary Trump Decimates Cousin Eric's Defense Of Donald's Cruelty In Scathing Statement

A nasty Trump feud is boiling over, and Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, just delivered a scathing knockout. Things hit fever pitch after Mary's brother, Fred Trump III, accused Donald of making merciless remarks about disabled people (Fred's son is disabled) in his memoir "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way." Time shared an excerpt of the damning claims against the former president on July 24. According to Fred, Donald reportedly said, "The shape they're in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die." Eric Trump defended his dad on X, formerly Twitter, on July 30, claiming Fred's son benefitted financially from Donald's side of the family.

But Mary, who's formed an alliance with some of Donald's biggest foes, wasn't having any of it. She responded via X on August 1, calling Eric's statement, "Full of lies and misinformation." But she really went in via a YouTube video. Mary again accused Eric of lying in her over seven-minute clap back, saying, "[Eric]'s self-aggrandizing and vicious statement is quite frankly abhorrent." She added, "If he had any sense of basic human decency, he would understand the bargain he's made and, at the very least, not attempt to pass off a blatant theft from which he's benefited as an act of charity." Mary then took aim at both Eric and Donald, telling the world, "Like his father, he's weak and he's cruel in the way of small unaccomplished men." Ouch.

