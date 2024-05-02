Mary Trump Formed An Alliance With Some Of Donald's Biggest Foes - Here's What We Know

It's no secret that Mary Trump doesn't get along with her uncle, Donald Trump. But despite the lack of support from her family, she has found allies in some of the former president's biggest haters including Kathy Griffin, Stormy Daniels, and E. Jean Carroll. Griffin spilled the details on the "StraightioLab" podcast, revealing that the four women often get together and, like every good friend circle, have an active group chat. They even refer to Donald as "it," clearly in a bid to take away some power from the man for whom they share a mutual dislike. As the comedian quipped, "Let me tell you, as someone who the feds have actually come after, I really hope they don't ever subpoena that text chain."

Mary's friendship with several of Donald's most vocal critics isn't limited to their group gatherings either, as she seems to have personal relationships with several of these women. Griffin has been a guest on "The Mary Trump Show" and even hosted a salon for the psychologist too. Similarly, Mary and Carroll are knitting buddies who, at the time of writing, are currently writing a romance novel together. Unsurprisingly, the controversial politician's niece is also heavily and openly invested in the Stormy Daniels hush money criminal case. This might be because she has a history of legal issues with the Trumps herself.