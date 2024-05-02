Mary Trump Formed An Alliance With Some Of Donald's Biggest Foes - Here's What We Know
It's no secret that Mary Trump doesn't get along with her uncle, Donald Trump. But despite the lack of support from her family, she has found allies in some of the former president's biggest haters including Kathy Griffin, Stormy Daniels, and E. Jean Carroll. Griffin spilled the details on the "StraightioLab" podcast, revealing that the four women often get together and, like every good friend circle, have an active group chat. They even refer to Donald as "it," clearly in a bid to take away some power from the man for whom they share a mutual dislike. As the comedian quipped, "Let me tell you, as someone who the feds have actually come after, I really hope they don't ever subpoena that text chain."
Mary's friendship with several of Donald's most vocal critics isn't limited to their group gatherings either, as she seems to have personal relationships with several of these women. Griffin has been a guest on "The Mary Trump Show" and even hosted a salon for the psychologist too. Similarly, Mary and Carroll are knitting buddies who, at the time of writing, are currently writing a romance novel together. Unsurprisingly, the controversial politician's niece is also heavily and openly invested in the Stormy Daniels hush money criminal case. This might be because she has a history of legal issues with the Trumps herself.
Mary claims her Uncle Donald conspired with his siblings to cheat her
In 2000, Mary Trump and her brother, Fred Trump III, launched a lawsuit that accused Donald Trump and their other uncle and aunt, Robert Trump and Maryanne Trump Barry, of cutting them out of their rightful inheritance. Their estranged siblings retaliated swiftly and harshly by canceling the health insurance for Fred Trump III's sick child. The Trumps eventually settled the family feud in 2001, but the peace didn't last long, and Mary struck again in June 2020. This time, her weapon of choice was an explosive, tell-all book: "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."
Donald's brother, Robert Trump, leaped into legal action, attempting to kill the exposé by citing a confidentiality agreement related to the 2000 suit. Fortunately for Mary, they didn't have a case, and her book was published in July 2020. Months later, the outspoken psychologist sued the Trump siblings, attempting to revisit the 2001 payout she believed was unfair. Ultimately, the judge discarded her case. However, this wasn't the end of the legal battles within the Trump family. In September 2021, Donald sued Mary for providing The New York Times with financial information for their 2018 story that exposed the family's myriad fraudulent tax activities. Although the judge ruled in the Times' favor, the case between the uncle and niece is ongoing as of this writing.
Donald Trump also has a history of legal battles with Mary's latest allies
One similar trait within Mary Trump's new circle of friends is that they've all had some sort of legal trouble with the former president. E. Jean Carroll, for example, has long alleged that the 2024 Republican presidential nominee sexually assaulted her back in 1996. After a lengthy and highly publicized fight in court, Donald was eventually found liable for her abuse allegations. Likewise, adult entertainer Stormy Daniels claims (and by all accounts seems) to be a former lover of the real estate mogul. She is also the alleged recipient in Donald's hush money case. Daniels notably sued the former "Apprentice" host in 2018 for defamation after he publicly called her a con woman (the case was dismissed).
Kathy Griffin, on the other hand, saw her career ruined by him. In 2017, she posted a picture of a bloody severed head that strongly resembled the then-president, drawing immediate and intense backlash. Thanks to the controversial post, which reportedly disturbed Barron Trump, the comedian lost gigs, partnerships, and friendships. The FBI even interrogated her and restricted Griffin's ability to fly. The comedian eventually released a public apology stating that the situation "broke" her. It's worth noting that she's since strongly rescinded it. Given their messy history, we're not entirely sure what to think of the quartet's new bond. However, we're certain Donald is less than pleased.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).