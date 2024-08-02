HGTV's Christina Hall Says Ex Josh Is Flipping Out If He Thinks She's An Easy Payday

The divorce between Christina and Josh Hall could get complicated, and not just because of their lack of a prenup. A source close to Hall told Us Weekly that the couple has some significant shared assets, including a mansion worth upwards of $12 million. That alone seems to guarantee that Josh Hall will walk away with a solid payday, but that's just the easy part. The division of concrete assets should be relatively simple, although it might put Christina Hall at more of a disadvantage, given that she's the higher earner in the relationship.

According to the outlet, Josh Hall has also asked for "any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced or contracted with during the marriage." This request could make their million-dollar divorce even more complex, as arguments about intellectual property can get much more nebulous. According to an Us Weekly exclusive, Josh Hall will no longer be appearing as on-camera talent for their upcoming show, "The Flip Off," so calculating how much he's entitled to for projects like this that were developed during the marriage and that may continue without him is a much more complicated endeavor.

Regardless of Josh Hall's legal requests or social media posts, Christina Hall has made it obvious that she won't give up anything she feels is hers easily — and she's not afraid to go public if she thinks she's being treated unfairly.

