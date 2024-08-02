HGTV's Christina Hall Says Ex Josh Is Flipping Out If He Thinks She's An Easy Payday
"Christina on the Coast" star Christina Hall is going through a messy divorce with her third husband, Josh Hall — and it looks like they're now taking that mess to the internet. Josh initially posted an Instagram story photo of a sculpture of the word 'hope,' along with a prayer hands and blue heart emoji. Christina fired back, taking a screenshot of Josh's post and adding a caption reading, "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," per Page Six.
It's unclear what, if anything, triggered Christina Hall's incredibly overt callout of her soon-to-be-ex, but if her additional commentary is to be believed, she's apparently willing to lob public accusations and spend millions of dollars to get out of this marriage as quickly as possible. Christina seems to have good reason to be ticked, though. The Halls entered their legal union without a prenuptial agreement, so even though their matrimony lasted a paltry three years, Josh Hall is entitled to half of the combined assets that the couple earned while they were married. Considering that Christina Hall has been booked and busy the entire time, it's safe to assume that Josh Hall could end up the winner in their split, at least from a financial perspective.
Christina Hall has a lot to lose in her divorce with Josh Hall
The divorce between Christina and Josh Hall could get complicated, and not just because of their lack of a prenup. A source close to Hall told Us Weekly that the couple has some significant shared assets, including a mansion worth upwards of $12 million. That alone seems to guarantee that Josh Hall will walk away with a solid payday, but that's just the easy part. The division of concrete assets should be relatively simple, although it might put Christina Hall at more of a disadvantage, given that she's the higher earner in the relationship.
According to the outlet, Josh Hall has also asked for "any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced or contracted with during the marriage." This request could make their million-dollar divorce even more complex, as arguments about intellectual property can get much more nebulous. According to an Us Weekly exclusive, Josh Hall will no longer be appearing as on-camera talent for their upcoming show, "The Flip Off," so calculating how much he's entitled to for projects like this that were developed during the marriage and that may continue without him is a much more complicated endeavor.
Regardless of Josh Hall's legal requests or social media posts, Christina Hall has made it obvious that she won't give up anything she feels is hers easily — and she's not afraid to go public if she thinks she's being treated unfairly.