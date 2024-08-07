Kamala Harris' Chemistry With Doug Wipes The Floor With Donald & Melania
When it comes to love in the White House, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are the couple goals that Donald and Melania Trump can only dream of. The former first couple replaced the Obamas' affectionate vibe with a chilly, transactional dynamic — and it was hard to miss. We can't forget the numerous times the Trumps' uncomfortable body language caused a stir or how often Melania was caught on camera swatting his hands away. When the former first lady began ghosting Donald in court and on the campaign trail, he even subtly called her out during a speech.
In sharp contrast, Harris and Emhoff are a lot more like the Obamas. Emhoff has been photographed enthusiastically supporting Harris at public political events and is slowly winning the hearts of romantics all across America. The couple appears devoted to each other and they are often seen in goofy and mushy positions that we'll never get to see Donald and Melania in — for a multitude of reasons.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff also had a meet-cute that beats how Donald and Melania met. Evidently, that affection hasn't faded, as Doug was seen blowing hearts and kisses to Kamala Harris during a Congress meeting in 2021 (via Independent).
Doug Emhoff and Donald Trump have handled their affair scandals very differently
Despite their opposing stances, Doug Emhoff and Donald Trump have one negative thing in common: both have been embroiled in cheating scandals. The big difference, however, is that Emhoff's infidelities occurred during his marriage to his first wife — not with Kamala Harris. Donald, on the other hand, is accused of having had several affairs during his marriage to his current wife, Melania Trump. Apart from the multiple allegations of sexual assault, he is currently still in court for matters relating to his alleged consensual affair with adult star, Stormy Daniels.
One other major difference between the scandals is how the guilty parties have handled it so far. Emhoff publicly admitted to his wrongs and went further to take responsibility for the end of his first marriage, even though his ex-wife said they divorced "for a variety of reasons." Donald Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied allegations that he cheated on Melania.
It's safe to say that Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage beats the Trumps' in the court of public opinion. And while a lovey-dovey relationship might not be a hallmark of a good president, it's always comforting to see the commander-in-chief in a loving and warm relationship.