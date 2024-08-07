Kamala Harris' Chemistry With Doug Wipes The Floor With Donald & Melania

Despite their opposing stances, Doug Emhoff and Donald Trump have one negative thing in common: both have been embroiled in cheating scandals. The big difference, however, is that Emhoff's infidelities occurred during his marriage to his first wife — not with Kamala Harris. Donald, on the other hand, is accused of having had several affairs during his marriage to his current wife, Melania Trump. Apart from the multiple allegations of sexual assault, he is currently still in court for matters relating to his alleged consensual affair with adult star, Stormy Daniels.

One other major difference between the scandals is how the guilty parties have handled it so far. Emhoff publicly admitted to his wrongs and went further to take responsibility for the end of his first marriage, even though his ex-wife said they divorced "for a variety of reasons." Donald Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied allegations that he cheated on Melania.

It's safe to say that Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage beats the Trumps' in the court of public opinion. And while a lovey-dovey relationship might not be a hallmark of a good president, it's always comforting to see the commander-in-chief in a loving and warm relationship.