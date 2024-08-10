Ever since he rose to prominence with 2010's "Rabbit Hole," starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart, Miles Teller has been showcasing his versatility in a range of genres. From buddy comedies to action flicks, rom-coms, and psychological dramas, he's proven himself as a phenomenal actor, but Teller hasn't had the easiest time in the entertainment industry. Since the infamous Esquire profile on Teller was released in 2017, which characterized him as "kind of a d***," the actor has been fighting to maintain his reputation.

During an interview with Vulture in 2017, the "Whiplash" star remarked, "There's nothing I can control about how people see me as a person, but I can control how they think of me as an actor." Thankfully, Teller's tragic life story hasn't kept him down for long as he hit what was perhaps the peak of his career in 2022, starring in the Paramount+ series "The Offer," "Spiderhead," and, of course, "Top Gun: Maverick" as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw. However, it seems the BAFTA-nominated actor's upward trajectory has paused since then, as he hasn't appeared in anything for a while, leading fans to wonder: whatever happened to Miles Teller?

Unsurprisingly, he hasn't disappeared completely, and Teller even has a long list of upcoming projects his fans will undoubtedly look forward to. Here's everything the actor has been up to since starring in the "Top Gun" sequel.

