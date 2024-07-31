Miles Teller has been acting for more than a decade, racking up accolades and important movie roles, crafting an IMDb profile that mixes franchises like "Divergent" with more artistic stuff like "Rabbit Hole." Along the way, he's amassed quite the contentious public image, even as Teller has kept much of his life private. In 2015, an Esquire profile was headlined "Miles Teller Is Young, Talented, and Doesn't Give a Rat's Ass What You Think," kicking off a round of bad press for the star amid speculation that he was "kind of a dick."

Teller was, understandably, unhappy with that piece. "Oh, I felt frickin' helpless, I felt extremely misrepresented, I felt a little angry," he told The Guardian the following year. Still, he spun it into a positive, even while he acknowledged that he'd been forced to reconsider the way he relates to the press and his fans. "Certain times I'll choose my words very carefully and maybe come off a little more boring," Teller said. "But I also think that's why people — certain people — do relate to me: because there is no agenda, honestly." He insisted that he comes from a humble background, a loving family. "I want to feel people think I'm a man of the people," the actor said. "Because I feel that way."

On his way to the top of Hollywood, Teller has gone through some pretty difficult things, from multiple car accidents to a physical assault. This is the tragic story of Miles Teller.