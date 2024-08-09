In the summer of 2024, the United Kingdom has experienced a wave of violence in the aftermath of an attack in Southport, England, that resulted in the death of three young girls. While at a Taylor Swift-themed event, Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, and Alice da Silva Aguiar lost their lives and 10 more people were injured during a mass stabbing. False rumors about the perpetrator triggered protests, violence, and rioting across the United Kingdom.

The U.K. hasn't seen this kind of civil unrest in years, and after more than a week of chaos, royal observers have noticed that King Charles III has been strangely silent about the growing problem.

The somewhat recently coronated King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla did post a response to the Southport incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, lamenting the tragedy and offering their condolences. But there has been no official word or actions taken by the royal family to cope with or even acknowledge the violent aftermath, and now that King Charles has embarked on his annual summer vacation in Scotland, critics are lambasting the head of state's lack of leadership when said state is in such disarray.

