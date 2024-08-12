While considering the monarchy, most people immediately think of Britain's royals and their seemingly endless stream of palace intrigue. Yet the House of Windsor are newcomers when compared to the ancient Imperial House of Japan. In fact, Japan's royal family is actually the oldest in the world, with the same family remaining in place for more than 2,600 years to constitute the longest continuous hereditary reign in the history of the world. In 1947, Japan's monarchy evolved from one of rulership to becoming entirely ceremonial; that said, the royal family — as is the case in Britain and other nations that have undergone similar shifts to their monarchies — remains powerfully symbolic for the people of Japan, representing the country's long history and time-honored traditions — even if they no longer rule the kingdom.

In 2019, Emperor Akihito, who's sat upon the Chrysanthemum Throne since his father's death in 1989, broke with centuries of tradition when he abdicated due to ill health. His son was then crowned, with Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, taking their places at the head of this legendary dynasty. This transition from heir apparent to emperor was not without its hiccups for the fledgling emperor, for various reasons. Chief among these was the elevation of his wife to empress, given her reputation as a reluctant royal whose reclusiveness has been well documented over the years.

To find out more about this fascinating public figure, read on to experience the stunning transformation of Japan's Empress Masako.

