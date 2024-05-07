Lip Reader Tells Us What Matt Damon Said To His Wife In Tense 2024 Met Gala Exchange

Another Met Gala has come and gone. The List has compiled our takes on who was worst dressed at the 2024 Met Gala, but the event provided the world with more than designer outfits to fawn or gawk over; it also included opportunities to dive into possibly salacious celebrity drama. With all those stars under one roof, you know something juicy is brewing around every corner.

One seemingly tense exchange was captured on video and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso are posing outside the front doors of The Mark, the hotel most celebrities use to get ready for the gala due to its close proximity to the Met. While posing with their arms around each other, Damon and Barroso look stony-faced. Their lips can be seen moving, and at one point Damon leans in, but none of their audio is captured on the video.

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, looking gorgeous as they head to the 2024 #MetGala! 😍 pic.twitter.com/9bVUC21fYm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2024

At the end of the video, the couple smiles and holds hands. The List asked professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, founder of LipReader, what was said in the video. According to Hickling, the tense exchange began with Damon asking, "Do you want me to take you back?" to which Barroso replied in the negative before the couple negotiated how they'd walk into the event.