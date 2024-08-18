Prince William & Kate Middleton Took This Parenting Tactic Straight From Michelle Obama's Playbook

William, Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, took a page out of former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama's book to instill a sense of normalcy in their children. In 2024, a source informed the Daily Mail that while Prince William and Kate Middleton had employed staff to assist with upkeeping their home while the couple dealt with their hectic schedules, they primarily looked after their kids themselves. In fact, the royals didn't even take their nanny with them when they relocated to their new home in Windsor. Kate, in particular, wasn't in favor of hiring someone to help out with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis even after her cancer diagnosis because she feared it might take away from their idea of normalcy.

"I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," the confidant proclaimed. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they've finished eating and helping with tidying up. There's no preferential treatment." In 2019, another source shared a similar account of the princess's parenting tactics with People, revealing: "She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family." The insider further elaborated that Kate wanted her kids to grow up in an environment that was as close to normal as they could get given their circumstances. Notably, the royal couple's approach to parenting is reminiscent of the way in which Barack and Michelle raised their two daughters while living in the White House.

