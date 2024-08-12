Don Jr.'s Attempted Attack On Tim Walz's Marriage Has Melania Trump On Everyone's Mind

Former President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called out vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz — and boy, is it backfiring. Ever since Donald's opponent in the 2024 presidential race, Kamala Harris, chose Tim as her running mate, the Democratic party has been attempting to bring down Donald and his VP pick, J.D. Vance, by simply calling them "weird." Now, Donald Jr. is calling Tim's marriage "weird," and it's not having the effect he likely hoped.

On August 11, Donald Jr. posted a video clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, which showed Harris and Tim greeting their spouses on stage. Harris kisses her husband, Doug Emhoff, while Tim gives his wife, Gwen Walz, a hug. Donald Jr. paired the clip with the caption, "Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys," followed by a string of laughing emojis.

Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/PHAKNEUF3H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

Besides the fact that most folks likely wouldn't find anything particularly odd about Tim's interaction with his wife of a whopping three decades, speculating on the nature of the Walzes' marriage was a risky choice. Donald's relationship with his wife, Melania Trump, has attracted plenty of speculation, and their behavior in public as of late has raised eyebrows. One X user earned more than 12,000 likes by perfectly articulating what was on so many folks' minds, commenting, "Treatment of a wife is probably a matter you and family best not weigh in on."

