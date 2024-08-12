Don Jr.'s Attempted Attack On Tim Walz's Marriage Has Melania Trump On Everyone's Mind
Former President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called out vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz — and boy, is it backfiring. Ever since Donald's opponent in the 2024 presidential race, Kamala Harris, chose Tim as her running mate, the Democratic party has been attempting to bring down Donald and his VP pick, J.D. Vance, by simply calling them "weird." Now, Donald Jr. is calling Tim's marriage "weird," and it's not having the effect he likely hoped.
On August 11, Donald Jr. posted a video clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, which showed Harris and Tim greeting their spouses on stage. Harris kisses her husband, Doug Emhoff, while Tim gives his wife, Gwen Walz, a hug. Donald Jr. paired the clip with the caption, "Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys," followed by a string of laughing emojis.
Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/PHAKNEUF3H
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024
Besides the fact that most folks likely wouldn't find anything particularly odd about Tim's interaction with his wife of a whopping three decades, speculating on the nature of the Walzes' marriage was a risky choice. Donald's relationship with his wife, Melania Trump, has attracted plenty of speculation, and their behavior in public as of late has raised eyebrows. One X user earned more than 12,000 likes by perfectly articulating what was on so many folks' minds, commenting, "Treatment of a wife is probably a matter you and family best not weigh in on."
Many people found Donald Jr.'s tweet hypocritical
More replies and retweets of Donald Trump Jr.'s controversial comment quickly flooded in. One X user presented his own version of the tweet that flipped the script. He shared a compilation of video clips of Donald Trump and Melania Trump's seemingly frosty relationship with the caption, "Since Don Jr decided he wanted to ridicule public affection between Walz and his wife, here is a montage of clips from the love affair that is Donald and Melania." In less than 24 hours, his tweet gained 54,000 likes, leaving Donald Jr.'s original tweet with just 10,000 likes in the dust.
Since Don Jr decided he wanted to ridicule public affection between Walz and his wife, here is a montage of clips from the love affair that is Donald and Melania. pic.twitter.com/OlvlJELIkE
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024
Someone else echoed this sentiment, chiming in with two clips of Donald and Melania appearing less-than-cozy with each other. "Trump's campaign is claiming Tim Walz and his wife don't love each other," they wrote, adding, "Have they met Melania? Or the guy who schtupped a porn star right after his wife gave birth, then paid her $130,000 in hush money?"
Evidently, rather than convincing the public that Walz has a "weird" relationship with his wife, Donald Jr. accidentally opened the door for folks to criticize his father Donald's own seemingly strained marriage. And, it's just making the "weird" accusations against Donald seem even more true.