Tragic Details About Amy Schumer's Life

Amy Schumer has always been open about her Jewish heritage. The comedian describes herself as half Jewish, with her dad's side of the family having a long line of Jewish ancestors. Schumer has also been open about the antisemitism she dealt with while growing up.

The actor was raised on Long Island, a community with deep Catholic roots, and as Schumer has described, the people of the Catholic faith weren't welcoming to her because of her ancestry. "Judaism, for me, is just another area where I didn't feel accepted or like I belonged ... The kids [on Long Island] used to call me 'Amy Jewmer.' And I really did: even with the parents of my friends, there was a ton of anti-Semitism going on, openly and in front of me," Schumer said in a 2011 interview with Punchline Magazine (which was later renamed Laughspin).

Schumer has also noted that the antisemitism was physical — she told The New Yorker that other kids on Long Island threw pennies at her. The comedian said that the discrimination went on for years and that she'll always feel some of its weight. "When [I] went to college, it was the first time I wasn't apologizing for being Jewish, but there's definitely some residual shame that I grew up with because of it," Schumer explained to Punchline.

