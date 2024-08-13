Throwback Snap Of Kimberly Guilfoyle & Designer Pal Shows Off Her Cheapest Look To Date

Kimberly Guilfoyle's yellow gown had way too much going on. The bodice featured two different waistbands — one at her natural waistline and another needlessly bedazzled waistband right below the bust. This makes it difficult to know where to look, a problem that's made considerably harder by the open hemline, the strange asymmetrical ruffled skirt, and the deep V-neckline. This dress, like Guilfoyle's typical style, is all over the place. And yet, the former Fox News host didn't work to balance out the dress's busy details with simple jewelry, a ponytail, and light, fresh-looking makeup.

Rather, she wore her typical dramatic smoky eye with long, heavy locks and even paired the gown with a massive, sparkling snake necklace just to get the full, in-your-face effect. And, if all of these piled-on details weren't enough, the dress's wrinkled, messy fabric gives off a cheap vibe. Anyone who's seen Guilfoyle's outfits over the years knows that this TV personality needs to trade her trend obsession for more timeless style if she wants to get out of her fashion rut. And, this particular gown is more proof that Guilfoyle's penchant for extra-complicated looks distracts us from really looking at her.