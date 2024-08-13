Throwback Snap Of Kimberly Guilfoyle & Designer Pal Shows Off Her Cheapest Look To Date
Former President Donald Trump's future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle has become well-known for her fashion choices albeit for all the wrong reasons. From her revealing convention dress in June 2024 to Guilfoyle's skimpy RNC look the following month, the former Fox News host has donned more than her fair share of bad outfits recently. If you can believe it, though, her fashion sense may have actually improved over time. Guilfoyle's outfits were awful long before she started dating now-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. Yet, of all the cheap looks the staunch Trump supporter has sported over the years, it's one from 2023 that really takes the cake.
I promise I'm almost done with the Guilfoyle photos. pic.twitter.com/DuR4bHNu9E
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 21, 2023
On August 12, 2024, Oscar Lopez, a fashion designer and the winner of "Project Runway" spin-off "Under the Gunn," posted a throwback photo of him and Guilfoyle posing at Donald's famous Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, to his Instagram Stories. Lopez has shared many photos of Guilfoyle on Instagram before, as well as pics of her future sister-in-law, Lara Trump. In this latest post, he coordinated with the former Fox News host, sporting a white, black, and yellow printed button-down shirt. Yet, it was Guilfoyle's bold yellow look that stole the show. Her low-cut, overly busy dress gave us prom flashbacks, managing to be anything but upscale or sophisticated.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's ensemble was wrong on so many levels
Kimberly Guilfoyle's yellow gown had way too much going on. The bodice featured two different waistbands — one at her natural waistline and another needlessly bedazzled waistband right below the bust. This makes it difficult to know where to look, a problem that's made considerably harder by the open hemline, the strange asymmetrical ruffled skirt, and the deep V-neckline. This dress, like Guilfoyle's typical style, is all over the place. And yet, the former Fox News host didn't work to balance out the dress's busy details with simple jewelry, a ponytail, and light, fresh-looking makeup.
Rather, she wore her typical dramatic smoky eye with long, heavy locks and even paired the gown with a massive, sparkling snake necklace just to get the full, in-your-face effect. And, if all of these piled-on details weren't enough, the dress's wrinkled, messy fabric gives off a cheap vibe. Anyone who's seen Guilfoyle's outfits over the years knows that this TV personality needs to trade her trend obsession for more timeless style if she wants to get out of her fashion rut. And, this particular gown is more proof that Guilfoyle's penchant for extra-complicated looks distracts us from really looking at her.