Meet Dog The Bounty Hunter's Wife, Francie
"Dog the Bounty Hunter" debuted in 2003, introducing the world to real-life bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, his merry band of kids and co-workers, and his wife, Beth. Fans fell in love with his firm but fair approach to tracking down criminals who had skipped out on their bonds, as well as the dynamic between Chapman and his family.
As a result of his continued popularity, Chapman's life has remained a source of interest for fans, who were surprised when he married for the sixth time in 2021, this time to Francie Frane. Considering just how devoted Chapman was to his late wife Beth, some were a little surprised that he would choose to tie the knot again less than a year after Beth died of cancer.
For her part, Frane has been pulled from relative obscurity to marry a longtime reality star, but who is she? Where does she come from, and how did she end up romantically involved with one of the most notorious bounty hunters on the planet? Let's take a look.
She met Dog through her late husband
Duane "Dog" Chapman has had a really interesting romantic life, marrying his first wife, La Fonda Sue Darnell in 1972. In the years that followed, he went on to marry four other women, including Beth Chapman whom he married in 2006 after many years of dating. The couple remained committed to each other right up to her passing in 2019 from cancer, but it wasn't long before Dog found love again with Francie Frane. Interestingly, the pair became acquainted because Dog knew Frane's late husband, Bob Frane.
After Beth's death, Dog called Bob's number as he needed his services as an excavator. He was unaware that Bob had died, so when he left a voicemail, Francie called him back and explained that her husband wouldn't be able to help. The pair got chatting and realized they shared in the pain of losing a spouse. They stayed in touch, and Dog asked her out on a date, to which Francie agreed on one condition — if the reality star went to church. During the emotional church service, Francie and Dog wound up holding hands, and the rest was history.
According to an interview the couple gave to Entertainment Tonight, Dog immediately felt it was love. "We understood the pain that the other one was feeling, and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up," Francie added.
Francie used to be a rancher and hunter
Duane Chapman's personal life hasn't always been rosy, but he seems to have found happiness with Francie Frane. What her day-to-day looked like before she became Mrs. Chapman hasn't been widely discussed, but we do know that Frane was a former rancher and hunter in Colorado. Chapman, thanks in part to his job, maintains an active lifestyle that keeps him fit and healthy. He previously told Muscle Fitness that he works out consistently at a gym every other day, telling the publication that it's imperative when catching criminals.
This love for physical work might be something that drew the pair together. In 2020, Frane shared a photograph of Chapman to her Instagram, showing the bounty hunter sitting inside of a tractor. The caption read, "Let's see if we can show this bounty-hunting tough guy how to run some equipment like us country folks do!"
If he hadn't been used to manual labor before, something tells us that could have changed significantly since marrying Frane.
She found faith later in life
The transformation of Dog the Bounty Hunter has been a sight to behold over the years, but Francie Frane has also been on her own journey. A quick look at Frane's Instagram might have you convinced that she has always been devoted to her faith, as she often posts about attending church or other things pertaining to her relationship with God. However, Frane wasn't always as religious as she is today. During an appearance on the podcast "Past to Power with Amy Elaine & Latan," Frane spilled the tea on what led her to be so committed to her faith.
In the beautifully candid chat, Frane revealed that she was sexually abused as a child but didn't recall her experiences until later on in life. Her religion, as well as her relationship with her late husband, Bob Frane, helped her to move on and heal. Bob, she believes, was sent to her. "The Lord chased me down and knocked me down later in my life," she explained. "When The Lord chased me down, I had never experienced a love like his in my life. I ran to him with [my] arms open."
Francie went on to say that when she met Bob, she believed God used him to show her what true love really is. When he became ill, she felt that Jesus was sending her a message to continue her journey.
She still grieves the death of her husband
Moving on after a spouse dies can often be easier said than done, with some people staying single indefinitely. However, Both Francie Frane and Duane Chapman had lost their spouses just before meeting one another, meaning they were in a unique position where they were able to help one another with their grief — though it's not something that either of them will likely ever fully get over. Frane told Entertainment Tonight during their engagement that their joint pain formed a bond they couldn't break, even though they would never leave their deceased spouses behind.
"We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling. We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak, and it brought us together in this amazing way," she explained. Even though Frane managed to find love again with Chapman, she has stayed true to her word and hasn't forgotten her late husband. She frequently takes to Instagram to post tributes on important dates.
In 2021, she shared a photo of Bob holding a fish and smiling to mark his birthday, alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday Bob Frane! I have no doubt You are having the time of your life celebrating your birthday in heaven. You are in our hearts always, and I will see you again."
Francie Frane and Dog got engaged after less than a year of dating
Many fans were surprised that Duane "Dog" Chapman would opt to get married so soon after losing Beth Chapman, his wife of 13 years, in 2019. He certainly found his match in widow Francie Frane, so perhaps after everything they have been through, they simply didn't want to waste any time. The pair got engaged just ten months after Beth's death. Talking to The U.S. Sun, the couple explained that it was somewhat of a surprise for Frane when Dog asked her to marry him over candlelight at their Colorado home.
"I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food, and then when I came back, he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit." Even then, Frane appreciated the gesture and dubbed it "awesome" but had no idea Chapman was about to pop the question until he asked her to sit down and pulled out a ring. The bounty hunter told his future wife that he knew God brought her to him for a reason and asked her if she wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.
"Who can say no to that? It was wonderful," admitted Frane. At the time, the couple were waiting for the end of the pandemic so they could celebrate in style.
Francie married Dog in a drama-filled 2021 wedding
You know what they say: the path to true love never runs smoothly. What really happened at Dog the Bounty Hunter's wedding to Francie Frane isn't exactly what the couple may have planned, but it does make for interesting news. Despite initially telling reporters he wanted the biggest wedding possible, Duane Chapman and Frane settled for a relatively intimate affair featuring just close friends and family. Though photos of the day show the happy couple enjoying themselves with big smiles, there was a little bit of drama that made headlines.
There was an anonymous threat made that someone was going to show up and throw paint on Frane's dress, which caused Chapman to hire German Shepherd dogs and Navy SEALs for extra security. What's more, some guests said that their tires had been slashed with a razor blade and a foul smell left in their car. Though it isn't clear who the perpetrator was, it has been speculated that the drama could be down to Dog the Bounty Hunter's estranged daughter and step-daughter, Cecily and Bonnie, who weren't invited to his wedding.
Things soured between Chapman and his daughters after the death of their mother, Beth Chapman, in 2019. Talking to Inside Edition, the pair claimed they were totally cut out of their father's life once Beth died and that they lost everything as a result. What's more, they claimed Dog continuously cheated on Beth throughout the marriage.
She made a big move in 2022
Some fans may remember that Duane Chapman spent a lot of time in Hawaii throughout his life, with many of his shows filming there. Chapman split his time between the beautiful location and the earthier state of Colorado, where he shared a home with his late wife, Beth. It's also where Francie Frane hails from. However, the couple decided it was time for a change in 2022, and Frane was down for the ride. The couple sold Chapman's Colorado estate for around $1.59 million. The stunning home had been Chapman's abode since 2009, but it was time to say goodbye to the six-bedroom, five-bath property and its 9 acres of land.
Realtor Karen Beville gave the New York Post some insight into what it was like for the couple moving out of the home, praising Chapman for his determination to get the deal done. "[He] was fabulous help, mowing the front acres of the ranch and helping Francie with the hard work of sorting and moving."
Frane moved with her husband to the Sunshine State of Florida, where Chapman had big plans to launch The D.O.G. Foundation to help victims of sex trafficking and abuse. Frane has since posted sweet snaps of herself and Chapman enjoying Florida life, including taking boat trips with friends.
She attends conferences and conventions
Being a reality TV star isn't for everyone, and sometimes, it can impact those you love, who perhaps don't want the attention. When Francie Frane became romantically involved with Duane Chapman, she allegedly didn't know who he was at first and had no idea he was such a big name in the entertainment world. Of course, as they got to know each other, that soon changed — and ever since, Frane has made it clear that she's ready to embrace his world. As a result of that support, Frane often attends events and conferences with her husband, whether that be a book signing or other public speaking engagements.
Though she clearly loves to be by Chapman's side, Frane also attends religious conferences and women's empowerment events. In January 2024, Frane posted an ad for her services on Instagram under the headline "Now Booking." The caption read, "I'm ready to bring the Light into Darkness with faith, purpose, & the power of redemption through my testimony," explaining that she was available for church services and more. "The Lord spoke to me so clear and said 'I'm calling you to raise my daughters up back to life' [sic] so join me as I fulfill this call!"
Frane frequently posts photos and videos of herself speaking on stage and spreading the word of The Lord, so business appears to be booming.
Francie has a great relationship with Dog's daughter
What Dog the Bounty Hunter has been doing since Beth Chapman's death has raised a lot of questions, especially since the romance appears to have caused issues between the reality star and two of his daughters. Duane Chapman has an impressive amount of children, totaling 13 from his multiple marriages. While Chapman may not have the support of all of his kids going into his new romance, some of them seem to have fully embraced Francie Frane as their own.
In June 2024, Chapman's daughter, Lyssa, known affectionately as Baby Lyssa, took to Instagram to share a picture of her father and Frane, alongside the caption, "Happy birthday @franciedogchapman!! We are soooo lucky to have you in our lives. I especially love the bond you have created with my girls. We thank the lord every day that we get to call you ours. See you soon to celebrate."
In social media posts celebrating the birthdays of his children, Chapman always signs it off from himself and Frane, indicating there isn't any bad blood. However, it's worth noting that Chapman's sons don't typically post about Frane as much as Lyssa.
She has an impressive social following
Francie Frane lived a whole different life before she settled down with Duane Chapman, but looking at her Instagram profile, you wouldn't think it. Her social media is packed full of posts dedicated to him. Her oldest Instagram post dates back to 2015, but it appears she wasn't very active on socials until she met Chapman in 2020. At the time of writing in August 2024, Frane has managed to amass an impressive social media following of over 65,000 on Instagram alone.
This would have been boosted largely by the press attention surrounding her after her entanglement with Chapman became public knowledge, but it could also have been influenced by her work in the Christian community. A quick look at her more religious posts shows comments from other like-minded people praising her for being vocal about her experiences and beliefs.
If she continues on her public speaking path, Frane's following will likely only grow — and Chapman will be there beside her every step of the way. Of course, you also need a thick skin to be a public figure online, but her husband can teach her a thing or two about that.