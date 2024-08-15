Meet Dog The Bounty Hunter's Wife, Francie

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" debuted in 2003, introducing the world to real-life bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, his merry band of kids and co-workers, and his wife, Beth. Fans fell in love with his firm but fair approach to tracking down criminals who had skipped out on their bonds, as well as the dynamic between Chapman and his family.

Advertisement

As a result of his continued popularity, Chapman's life has remained a source of interest for fans, who were surprised when he married for the sixth time in 2021, this time to Francie Frane. Considering just how devoted Chapman was to his late wife Beth, some were a little surprised that he would choose to tie the knot again less than a year after Beth died of cancer.

For her part, Frane has been pulled from relative obscurity to marry a longtime reality star, but who is she? Where does she come from, and how did she end up romantically involved with one of the most notorious bounty hunters on the planet? Let's take a look.