The Transformation Of Dog The Bounty Hunter

Reality television fans fell in love with Duane "Dog" Chapman on his A&E show, "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Dog's fame helped raise the profile of bounty hunting as a career path, as he explained to The Guardian in 2010. "In the States, you can ask the cops, 'Who are you looking for and how much will you pay me if I catch them?'" he said. "In the 70s, there were three bounty hunters in the US. There are 8,500 today." His iconic mullet helped cement his fame, even leading the TV star to be parodied on a "South Park" episode in which Cartman becomes a hall monitor. For the record, he found the episode hilarious. "It was an honor to be spoofed like that," he told the outlet.

But Dog has had a complicated life, from a childhood steeped in church culture to teenage years spent on the run from the law. He's been in a significant amount of legal trouble himself, even as he became famous worldwide for his ability to track down bad guys and return them to the arms of law enforcement. In recent years, as his personal life has been marked by loss even as his professional life continues to be a source of controversy, Dog has managed to continue generating headlines by pivoting his career in new directions.