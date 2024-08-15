Prince Albert's Legal Troubles Explained

Prince Albert has arguably accumulated a lifetime worth of scandals. Ever since his ascension in 2005, the reigning prince of Monaco has faced a string of sticky situations. The first, which occurred days before he took the throne, involved rumors of a secret royal love child. Indeed, it was revealed that Prince Albert had fathered a boy called Alexandre Grimaldi out of wedlock. Albert eventually claimed paternity of his son — and of a secret daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, as well. These incidents only accentuated rumors that Albert was the "playboy prince."

Years later, scandal would once again swirl through the streets of Monaco when the prince announced that he would be planning a luxurious wedding with Zimbabwe-born Olympic swimmer, Princess Charlene. However, days before Albert and Charlene's wedding, it was alleged the couple was planning to split. Making matters more dramatic, there were whispers that Charlene wanted to escape Monaco in order to avoid the wedding.

Since then, most of the rumors involving Albert and Charlene's marriage have died down. However, in 2021, the prince once again found himself in the spotlight when a financial scandal in the principality began to impact those closest to him. Since then, his advisers have fallen one-by-one to legal investigations, and questions have arisen over the legality of Albert's own transactions. By 2024, the prince became one of the scandal's central figures.

