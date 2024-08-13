Olympic Swimmer Luana Alonso Lives A Lavish Life

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso's life seems to be a dazzling display of lavish living, irrespective of the controversies swirling around her Olympic career. Despite being only 20, the athlete has reached heights that many can only dream of, competing in the Tokyo Olympics at the age of 16. Alonso skyrocketed to international fame when the news that she had been asked to leave her country's 2024 Olympics team circulated.

Advertisement

The Paraguayan Olympic Committee condemned her for "creating an inappropriate atmosphere" and mentioned that she hadn't even lodged in the Athletes' Village, the area provided for competitors to stay (via The Sun). This brazen criticism hasn't stopped Alonso from staying active on social media. Unlike most other Olympic athletes who live ridiculously lavish lives, she's made it very clear that sports do not pay her bills.

Even before the Olympics, she frequently kept her more than 1 million Instagram followers up-to-date with her expensive life, featuring stylish swimwear, destination holidays, and restaurants to die for. Following her exit, her Instagram Stories have made it pretty clear that she has no plans to stop.

Advertisement