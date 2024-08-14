Simone Biles' Birth Mom Makes Gut-Wrenching Plea For Their Relationship

Simone Biles' parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, were actually her grandparents first. Simone's adoption journey started when she and her three siblings were put into foster care as children. Their mother, Shanon Biles, struggled to take care of them due to her drug and alcohol addiction that repeatedly landed her in jail. Simone said on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2017 (via Today), "I never had mom to run to. I do remember always being hungry and afraid. At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care."

Advertisement

Simone and her sister Adria Biles were adopted by Ronald and Nellie three years after being placed in the system. Simone and Adria's older siblings Ashley Biles-Thomas and Tevin Biles-Thomas were adopted by Ronald's sister. Following Simone's successful run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Shanon has gone public with wanting to have a relationship with the Olympian.

In an August 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Shanon spoke about her wish to reconnect and reconcile with Simone. She explained how her father Ronald gives updates on what's going on with Simone during phone calls, but Shanon would like to communicate with Simone directly. "I would like to make amends with Simone personally — I'm just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria," Shanon said. "I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past. Let's move forward."

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).