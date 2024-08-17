Tragic Details About Cardi B's Life

The following article mentions domestic violence.

Cardi B has been entertaining us with her quick wit, boisterous personality, and knockout hits for years now. However, things have not always been so fun or glamorous for the mega-famous rapper behind the scenes. And above all else, they certainly haven't been easy.

As one of the biggest stars in a male-dominated industry, Cardi is no stranger to adversity. "I'm really my biggest critic and I always say this, 'Nobody has it harder in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper,'" she said at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, per Hot 97. "You have to have the best verse. Not only that, you have to kill the charts. On top of that, your personal life has to be perfect, or then the opp b***hes are going to use that against you."

There's no doubt that Cardi has been through the wringer, reaching stratospheric heights of fame when she made money moves from stripper to reality TV star to rap sensation seemingly overnight. That sort of transition is never easy, but Cardi's trouble didn't start there — and it's not over, either. Let's take a look at the tragic details of her life.

