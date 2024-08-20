Princess Beatrice's Most Famous Friends
Celebrities and royals often have crossovers in their friend groups. For example, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, are chummy with actor Tom Cruise and filmmaker Guy Ritchie (and Ritchie is even one of Kate's distant cousins, oddly enough).
Meghan Markle is the ultimate example of celebrity and royals intermingling, since her past as an actor means she's both. The Duchess of Sussex has crossed paths with plenty of Hollywood stars, but one she and Prince Harry are close with is Tyler Perry. The actor and director let the royal couple stay at his house when they left the U.K. in 2020, and Perry is reportedly still close with Meghan to this day.
Even royals who aren't as high-up in line to the throne, such as Princess Beatrice, have A-list friends. Her and her sister Princess Eugenie's inner circle includes stars from all industries, such as acting, modeling, and music. Although some celebs (like musician Ed Sheeran, for example) aren't as close with Beatrice anymore, she still has many famous pals.
Karlie Kloss
It's unclear how they met because they've never shared the story, but Princess Beatrice and supermodel Karlie Kloss are good friends. Back in 2016, they were both guests at a wedding in France. On Instagram, Kloss posted a selfie with the princess captioned, "my wedding date" with a kissing emoji.
Two years later, in 2018, Beatrice and Kloss (along with Kloss' now-husband, Joshua Kushner) were among the famous faces on vacation at Wadi Rum in Jordan. The crown prince of Jordan, Hussein, was there as well, along with singer Ellie Goulding (who is also a supportive friend to Princess Eugenie). A photo from Misha Nonoo's Instagram Story was shared by W Magazine and showed the many recognizable faces on that trip.
Beatrice and Kloss are close enough friends that when Kloss and Kushner got engaged in July 2018, Beatrice was one of the friends featured sharing her reaction on Kloss' Instagram Story (and doing so meant Kloss publicized Beatrice's Instagram handle at the time, which had reportedly been unknown before then). Beatrice was also one of the guests at Kloss and Kushner's second, larger wedding in Wyoming, and she can be spotted in photos shared by Town and Country.
Ellie Goulding
In addition to joining Princess Beatrice and others for a Jordan vacation, Ellie Goulding has been by the sides of Beatrice and other royals for major milestones. She attended three royal weddings and sang at the receptions or afterparties for two of them. In 2019, the York sisters, their husbands, and their mother Sarah Ferguson were even guests at Goulding and Caspar Jopling's wedding. The "On My Mind" singer and her now estranged husband attended Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's engagement party later that same year. Beatrice and Mozzi's unusual wedding was very small because of COVID-19, so it's unknown if Goulding and Jopling attended.
In December 2019 on "Michael McIntyre's Big Show," Goulding allowed him to send a text message to every contact on her phone. Pretending to be Goulding, McIntyre told each contact they were a song's subject and asked for songwriting help, Beatrice delivered. In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, McIntyre read her sweet poem aloud: "My dearest friend I love so dearly. I feel so lucky, I adore this girl so clearly. From wedding chats to Saturday evening, I adore this lady with every feeling. There truly isn't a time that our friendship could equal a rhyme."
Beatrice and Eugenie are supportive of their friend's career. In April 2024, they were photographed at an after-party of a concert Goulding did with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.
Robbie Williams
Princess Beatrice reportedly has a sibling-like relationship with musician and former Take That member Robbie Williams. An insider told The Sun in 2011, "Robbie gets on really well with Beatrice. He treats her like a little sister and looks after her. It's really sweet." Williams and Beatrice met at his home in California when her mother, Sarah Ferguson, brought her there and introduced them.
Ferguson and Williams were good friends as well, having met during a mutual friend's yacht trip. Supposedly, Ferguson spent lots of time at Williams and his wife Ayda Field's home. "A few of Robbie's football pals were round the other week and Fergie was just wandering about in her robe," the insider continued. "She came and said hello and was really charming." They also said, "Robbie likes having Fergie around and said she could stay as long as she liked."
Not much is known about Beatrice and Williams' friendship since then, but reportedly Beatrice, Ferguson, and Princess Eugenie have met with Field and Williams for meals when the famous couple is in London. Their daughter Teddy was also a bridesmaid for Eugenie's 2018 wedding.
Gabriela Peacock
Another of Princess Beatrice's famous friends is Gabriela Peacock, a nutritionist to the stars who created the company GP Nutrition. She and Beatrice are very close, and they are each godmothers to one of the other's children.
Gabriela, whose previous clients include Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry, told Hello! in May 2023, "I'm so happy that I can support my friends through all kinds of major life events, like having a baby or getting married." Gabriela also talked about how she and her husband, David Peacock, owned a home near Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's place in the Cotswolds. They wanted to make that their permanent residence, and she continued, "We see Bea and Edo all the time, which is super nice. It's easier to move out of London when you have some of your besties moving with you."
In another Hello! interview from April 2024, Gabriela gave some insight on her goddaughter, Beatrice and Mozzi's daughter Sienna, saying, "Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea." The nutritionist also commended the princess for being a great mother to her stepson Wolfie and to Sienna and said, "It's lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her." In April 2024, Beatrice and Mozzi showed their support for Gabriela and headed to an event for her book, "2 Weeks to A Younger You."
Misha Nonoo
One of Meghan Markle's best friends, Misha Nonoo, is also close friends with Princess Beatrice. Nonoo is a fashion designer and was also a part of that group trip to Jordan that Beatrice, Karlie Kloss, and Ellie Goulding were on as well. Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also guests at Nonoo's 2012 wedding to her now-ex, Alexander Gilkes.
It's believed that Gilkes and Prince Harry were friends in school, and that's how Nonoo was introduced to the princesses. Nonoo's friendship with Markle actually predates the actor and Harry's relationship (and Nonoo may have been the one that got them connected in the first place).
Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have gone out with Nonoo and her current husband Mikey Hess on multiple occasions. The couples were seen around the Oswald's club in 2022 in one such example. Beatrice has also worn clothes that Misha has designed. And according to Hello!, when Eugenie posted a sweet birthday tribute to Beatrice on Instagram in August 2024, Nonoo showed her support and commented three hearts.