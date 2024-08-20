Princess Beatrice's Most Famous Friends

Celebrities and royals often have crossovers in their friend groups. For example, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, are chummy with actor Tom Cruise and filmmaker Guy Ritchie (and Ritchie is even one of Kate's distant cousins, oddly enough).

Meghan Markle is the ultimate example of celebrity and royals intermingling, since her past as an actor means she's both. The Duchess of Sussex has crossed paths with plenty of Hollywood stars, but one she and Prince Harry are close with is Tyler Perry. The actor and director let the royal couple stay at his house when they left the U.K. in 2020, and Perry is reportedly still close with Meghan to this day.

Even royals who aren't as high-up in line to the throne, such as Princess Beatrice, have A-list friends. Her and her sister Princess Eugenie's inner circle includes stars from all industries, such as acting, modeling, and music. Although some celebs (like musician Ed Sheeran, for example) aren't as close with Beatrice anymore, she still has many famous pals.

