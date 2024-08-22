Princess Olympia Of Greece's Stunning Transformation

Princess Olympia of Greece is a testament to the fact that the Greek royal family is still going strong. Even though the Greek government voted to eradicate their monarchy in 1973, Princess Olympia and her family have continued to use their royal titles and remain captivating representatives of the nation. With no duties as a working royal, this Mediterranean-born beauty has dedicated her life to fashion, often teaming up with high-end brands, like the luxury footwear company Aquazzura, to promote their goods or striking a pose or two in front of the camera as a model. Unlike other modern royals, this socialite is more likely to be seen in the audience of a Valentino fashion show than she is to be seen at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Whether she's posting glamorous vacation snaps on her Instagram page or being photographed at exclusive London events, discovering Princess Olympia's narrative makes it no surprise why Tatler branded this noblewoman the "the undisputed It girl of London" in 2024. Blending the money, power, and prestige of old European royalty with the glittering style of a contemporary fashion influencer, this prima donna wields more power in high society than you might think. This is the stunning transformation of Princess Olympia of Greece.