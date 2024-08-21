Donald Trump Accidentally Confirms He's Emotionally Devastated By Barack And Michelle Obama Diss

It appears that Donald Trump can't quite keep his story straight when it comes to his feelings about Barack and Michelle Obama. On August 20th, 2024, not long after the kickoff of the 2024 DNC, the presidential hopeful displayed a stunning reversal of his long-held opinions about the couple in an interview with CNN's Kristen Holmes. In the interview, Trump told Holmes: "I happen to like him. I respect him, and I respect his wife."

These words held a lot of promise in terms of better relations between the two former presidents, but it was business as usual for Trump just one day later. In a widely shared video from a campaign rally in North Carolina, Trump seemingly had his feelings hurt as he disparaged the Obamas' choice to diss him at the DNC:

Trump: Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night? He was taking shots at your president. And so is Michelle. They always say, please stick to policy, don't get personal. Yet they are getting personal all night long, these people. Do I still have to stick to policy? pic.twitter.com/sEJHgUOWtf — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Playing the victim when he feels insulted is nothing new for Trump, but his lack of a rebuttal was surprising. Instead of firing back with sharp criticism of his own, Trump simply says: "They always say, please stick to policy, don't get personal. Yet they are getting personal all night long, these people. Do I still have to stick to policy?" Although he seems to be avoiding going blow-for-blow in this situation, this isn't the first time Trump has changed his tune about the Obamas, and it likely won't be the last. Given his past history with the Obamas, Trump may not be as devastated as he seems.

