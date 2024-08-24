Prince Edward Lives A Really Lavish Life
Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, so it's no surprise that he's been showered with wealth and privilege since birth. Even when he was a toddler, the prince lived a lavish life. According to body language expert Judi James who spoke to Express, Edward has long been viewed as the queen's favorite child. "As her youngest child and with a large age gap between himself and Charles and Anne, Edward seems to have been the baby that the Queen allowed herself to dote on openly," James said.
The prince's older siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and his scandal-ridden brother Prince Andrew, had to grow up early in their mother's reign; she was still getting used to being on the throne. "By the time Edward was born we can see her looking much more relaxed about openly showing herself in a doting maternal role alongside her regal one," James noted.
As Edward grew up, his royal salary has netted him more than £6.5 million since he stepped into his royal role in 1982. Those duties have only increased ever since, affording him even more access to a world of fancy houses, expensive vacations, high fashion, and more. As various members of the royal family face health issues that have seen them withdraw from public life, Prince Edward has become more prominent, allowing us a window into his lavish lifestyle.
Prince Edward had a storybook childhood
There are plenty of perks to growing up as the son of a queen, and Prince Edward's childhood was filled with many magical aspects that lots of other boys could only dream about. The prince was christened at Windsor Castle and was looked after by a governess who cared for him until he attended school. When he was only 5 years old, Edward had the opportunity to meet astronaut Neil Armstrong, who had become the first man to land on the moon mere months earlier. According to The Sunday Post, the prince reportedly told the spaceman that he too wanted to be an astronaut someday.
Aside from hanging out with world-famous historical figures, Prince Edward's childhood also involved horseback riding, learning to ride when he was only 2, and soon becoming involved in polo games, car races, and more.
Looking back on his childhood as the son of royals, Prince Edward told ITV News, "I tend to remember the holidays that much more clearly, and both my parents were fantastic about giving that time, during those holidays ... Despite the lives that they both led, they were able to make the holidays really very special."
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's royal engagement was an expensive affair
In early 1999, Prince Edward announced that he had proposed to Sophie Rhys-Jones, his longtime girlfriend. Their long engagement-less relationship had set tongues wagging, which Edward addressed in an interview with the BBC after making the announcement. "It's impossible for anybody else to understand why it has taken me so long," he said. "But I don't think it had been right before and I don't think Sophie would have said yes. Hopefully the fact that she has said yes means I've got the timing right."
Perhaps in an effort to make up for his delayed proposal, Edward spent a pretty penny on an absolute stunner of an engagement ring. "This royal's 2.05-carat, white gold engagement ring is thought to be the most expensive royal engagement ring ever purchased, with an estimated value of £105,000," jeweler Alison Cooper told Express. The design features two heart-shaped diamonds to symbolize their love.
They wed several months later in a beautiful ceremony that managed to attract a television audience of 200 million people. Royal enthusiasts around the world watched as they wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same venue that would one day host Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wore a silk dress by Samantha Keswick which included a staggering 325,000 crystals and pearls. She also wore the Anthemion tiara, which belonged to her new mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Edward was given an important birthday gift by his brother, King Charles
Prince Edward is 16 years younger than his oldest brother, King Charles III. For Edward's 59th birthday in 2023, the king gave his little brother an important gift, granting him the same title once held by their father, Prince Philip. "His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness's 59th birthday. The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness's lifetime," Buckingham Palace stated per a press release. "The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."
It seems that Prince Edward hoped to receive more official titles and duties the following year, but royal pundits claimed he was snubbed instead. In the months since King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Edinburgh has taken on more royal responsibilities, but when the time came for the king to confer new titles, Edward did not receive any. A royal insider told Us Weekly, "It was disappointing, the snub, but they are still as loyal as ever. Charles has done nothing but sing their praises lately and it's brought them even closer as brothers."
Prince Edward lives in a mansion with 120 rooms
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, live at Bagshot Park, a mansion that was rebuilt in 1879 and contains over 120 rooms. Over the years, the couple have given royal watchers a peek inside the property via interviews recorded in their home, allowing viewers to get a glimpse of the jaw-dropping conservatory, marble fireplaces, expensive artwork, and bookshelves stocked with books, DVDs, and boardgames. There are even multiple kitchens that appear to be outfitted with luxurious marble countertops.
The palatial estate makes them money, too. According to The Guardian, the couple rent out the stables at Bagshot Park, netting them a reported payment of £130,000 in 2022 alone.
The massive estate also allows for some lavish extracurricular activities. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have two kids, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex. Louise is an avid carriage rider, a high-brow activity she's able to practice on the surrounding land at Bagshot Park as well as the nearby Windsor Castle.
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, fly on their £42 million jet to luxurious vacation spots
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's lavish life is a very busy one, especially as they've stepped up their royal duties following the deaths Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. The couple embark on 500 royal engagements a year, visiting various international locations ruled by the United Kingdom and making appearances at countless charity events, so it's no surprise they love an extravagant holiday whenever they can get away.
In February 2024, for example, the couple went on a vacation to Switzerland, a destination they've visited many times before. Often, their children go on holiday with them, but this time the couple was pictured sans kids by photographers at the swanky St. Moritz ski resort. The Duke and Duchess hit the slopes alongside some high-society friends, including Suzie Watt, the wife of Sir Redmond Watt, Governor of the Royal Hospital. According to the Daily Mail, the couple flew to Switzerland on a £42 million jet that has five beds and can fit 16 passengers.
Prince Edward hosts art exhibitions at Windsor Castle
In 2024, King Charles III named new members of the Order of the Companions of Honor. Prince Edward expected to receive the title, but his brother was not forthcoming, leading an insider to remark to Us Weekly, "They have really stepped things up with their commitment to service over the past few years. Edward's household were hoping he would get an honor. He's dedicated to the arts, and that's often overlooked with his theater work."
It's true; Prince Edward is a devoted patron of the arts. In 2024, the prince hosted an exhibition at Windsor Castle for an art installation called "Romeo and Juliet: The Metamorphosis." The collection featured paintings, music, a book, and even a documentary. To celebrate the installation, the prince invited Alex Righetto, the artist, to a reception at the castle where his mother lived during her final days. The prince and the artist had tea together, according to an essay posted on Righetto's website. "The highlight of the day was my meeting with His Royal Highness Prince Edward," Righetto wrote. "Seated in a specially prepared room, we discussed art and culture over tea. Edward was deeply curious, eager to know every detail about my works ... This cordial and respectful exchange was an honor for me, a moment I will remember forever."
Prince Edward's fashion choices spark trends
It's very common for the fashion choices of royal family members to be heavily scrutinized. It's especially common for this to be the case with the women in the family, as people love to round up, for example, Princess Catherine's best looks.
In Prince Edward's case, however, it's his frequent tie choices that cause royal sensations. In 2024, he made a royal visit to South Africa wearing an Hermes silk tie patterned with monkeys and crocodiles. GBN noted that after the prince was pictured in the stylish accessory, it sold out online. In fact, he's well-known for his love of Hermes silk ties; the prince wore the same yellow jockey-print silk tie to the Royal Ascot for 10 years straight.
In 2022, Prince Edward made headlines when he stepped out for a charity event with the National Youth Theatre in an eye-popping ensemble. He donned a velvet smoking jacket in a deep burgundy and paired it with colorful tartan pants that caught the attention of Stephen Doig, style commentator at The Telegraph. "Prince Edward's look isn't going to grace the most cutting-edge red carpet any time soon, but it's heartening to see a man who's hitherto played it safe dress up to grand effect," Doig wrote. "The final style flourish? He looks like he's enjoying it."