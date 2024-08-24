Prince Edward Lives A Really Lavish Life

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, so it's no surprise that he's been showered with wealth and privilege since birth. Even when he was a toddler, the prince lived a lavish life. According to body language expert Judi James who spoke to Express, Edward has long been viewed as the queen's favorite child. "As her youngest child and with a large age gap between himself and Charles and Anne, Edward seems to have been the baby that the Queen allowed herself to dote on openly," James said.

Advertisement

The prince's older siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and his scandal-ridden brother Prince Andrew, had to grow up early in their mother's reign; she was still getting used to being on the throne. "By the time Edward was born we can see her looking much more relaxed about openly showing herself in a doting maternal role alongside her regal one," James noted.

As Edward grew up, his royal salary has netted him more than £6.5 million since he stepped into his royal role in 1982. Those duties have only increased ever since, affording him even more access to a world of fancy houses, expensive vacations, high fashion, and more. As various members of the royal family face health issues that have seen them withdraw from public life, Prince Edward has become more prominent, allowing us a window into his lavish lifestyle.

Advertisement