The Dark Detail From VP Candidate Tim Walz's Past That Resurfaced During The 2024 Election

Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz might not be a weird and misogynistic cat lady hater like his Republican counterpart, J.D. Vance, but that doesn't mean Walz's cupboard is entirely free of skeletons. Court documents revealed that the former Governor of Minnesota has a singular criminal record for drunk driving. On the night of September 23, 1995, Walz was speeding across an empty highway near Alliance, Nebraska when the 31-year-old high school teacher and sports coach was spotted by a state trooper. Records for the arrest show that he was going 96 mph despite the 55 mph speed limit.

The trooper suspected that Walz was drunk and gave him a breathalyzer test, which he flopped. The trooper then ordered a sobriety test, which revealed that the future vice presidential nominee's alcohol blood level was 0.128. Given that Nebraska's limit was 0.1 at the time, Walz was 0.028 above the limit. To his credit, the beloved teacher reportedly took full accountability for his actions.

Walz immediately quit drinking, confessed to his employers at Alliance High School, and even acknowledged that he was guilty during the ensuing court case. "It's just a dangerous situation. Not just to myself, but to others who aren't even involved with it," Walz said (via Alpha News). He also took the opportunity to talk to his students about the dangers of drinking, urging them to learn from his mistakes.

