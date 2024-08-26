Tragic Details About Hallmark's Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler was a child actor who eventually shot to fame on one of the most acclaimed shows ever to exist, but that does not mean her life has been a walk in the park. The actor's lovely smile and cheery demeanor have often been used as a means to mask her darker moments, including both her physical and emotional pain. Keeping a massive health secret for a decade and a half only created additional stress for the star, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while on "The Sopranos" but hid it until 2016. Throw in a couple of other health battles — her own and her child's — and a dose of mom guilt, and you have a fair number of tragic details.
Sigler began her acting career at age 7 and achieved worldwide fame as Meadow Soprano at 18 when "The Sopranos" hit the airwaves in 1999. She has since gone on to appear in many other television shows, including "Entourage," "Guys With Kids," and "Big Sky." Sigler has also become somewhat of a TV moving darling, starring in fare such as Hallmark's "A Christmas Note" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled" and a couple of Lifetime thrillers.
A married mom of two who lives a low-key (for Hollywood stars) life in Austin, Texas, and has a thriving acting career, Sigler's life looks perfect from the outside. But there are certainly some tragic details about Hallmark's Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her life story — read on to hear about them.
At 19, Lyme disease left Jamie-Lynn Sigler paralyzed for weeks
A year before her life-changing multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler was dealing with a much different health issue: Lyme disease. This was well before celebrities like Avril Lavigne, Riley Keough, and the bulk of the Hadid family brought awareness to the illness with their diagnoses, and it is a battle that Sigler went through in private. She only began talking about the ordeal years afterward, around the time she started discussing her MS.
Startlingly, Sigler's bout of Lyme disease was so severe that it left her temporarily paralyzed, which must have been extra stressful given that she was a cast member on "The Sopranos," one of the biggest television shows in the world. "It put me in the hospital, paralyzed from the waist down for nearly two weeks, and yet, in those 14 days in the ICU, not for one minute did I question whether or not I would recover (and I did, quickly)," she wrote in a 2019 Shondaland article.
When Sigler began experiencing similar symptoms in her legs the following year, she assumed it was a recurrence of the Lyme disease. Extensive testing then revealed that it was actually MS and not Lyme. Unlike with Lyme disease, where she knew she would recover, Sigler was faced with a diagnosis that meant illness would become a regular part of her life going forward. "It was probably the most surreal moment of my life," she wrote about learning she had MS and not Lyme recurrence.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler regrets hiding her MS for as long as she did
Jamie-Lynn Sigler was only 20 years old when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which is somewhat earlier than most — the average age of diagnosis for someone with MS is 34. She was not just a cast member on "The Sopranos" at the time, but Sigler was also about to hit Broadway as a replacement Belle in "Beauty & the Beast." "We weren't sure how the disease would manifest for me (it's like a snowflake, everyone's case is different), but for the time being, I was advised to keep it a secret," she wrote in the Shondaland essay. "And that's what I did. For 15 years. It was the hardest journey I'd ever put myself on. I struggled silently and 'covered' it up all the time."
Sigler publicly disclosed her MS diagnosis for the first time in a 2016 People magazine exclusive about her wedding to Cutter Dykstra. "It was a big moment for me because it was the beginning of this journey of self-reflection and self-acceptance," Sigler told People in 2023. "I grew up with this idea that people are only going to be attracted to you when you're perfect, and it's quite the opposite."
Sigler has since expressed regret about how long it took her to share her diagnosis publicly, largely because keeping mum left her feeling less enthused about her work. This feeling has totally shifted since she has asked for what she needs — for example, a chair to rest in between takes.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler experienced mom guilt because of her physical limitations
Jamie-Lynn Sigler has confessed that keeping her multiple sclerosis a secret for so long exacerbated a number of negative feelings, but being open about her illness allowed the actor to rid herself of the fear of being found out, the guilt of lying to people, and eventually the shame she associated with being ill and needing extra accommodations. "I really came to this place of understanding, processing those feelings, and stepped into this place of acceptance," she told People in 2023.
Now one of the most visible celebrity faces of MS, started a podcast in 2024 Sigler (called "MeSsy") where she and co-host/fellow MS warrior Christina Applegate discuss the reality of living with chronic illness. For example, both actors have divulged the "mom guilt" they can experience when their physical limitations impact their parenting.
Mom guilt has been a topic Sigler has broached before — for instance, when she had to stop breastfeeding her younger son earlier than intended due to her MS — but she has luckily found more self-compassion as the years have worn on. "Living with MS, I can't do everything with my boys all the time. Sometimes I have to either hand an activity off or make an adjustment, and I used to feel really bad about that," she told Scary Mommy. "In accepting myself and watching my boys sort of accept that this is who their mom is, we've been able to make the adjustments together, and they see me as no different than any other mom."
Jamie-Lynn Sigler almost died of complications after a 2023 surgery
In 2024, Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed on her podcast that she had a near-death experience a year prior as a result of surgical complications. Though she did not disclose the nature of the surgery, Sigler left little else to the imagination when she detailed the harrowing ordeal. "A little less than a year ago now is when I went to India, and I lived at this ashram, and I had felt so awakened and connected and peaceful," she shared on her "MeSsy" podcast in June 2024 (via People). "Two weeks later, I had a very bad reaction to a surgery and got sepsis and was in the hospital and almost died." According to Sigler, the podcast was the first place she shared the information despite having given many interviews since the event.
Sepsis occurs when a person's infection-fighting processes malfunction, causing the body to experience an extreme response that can result in severe shock or even death. Sigler found herself in a state of disarray in the aftermath, which lasted a while. "I had never in my life been more sad, felt more low," she said on the podcast. "But what I learned from India was I had an inability to escape it. I had to sit in it. I would scream in pillows, I would cry to girlfriends ... I reached out, I sat by myself, I got a therapist. I did all of these things I had never really done before and went through this process that was absolutely necessary."
Jamie-Lynn Sigler was terrified when an illness forced her son into the ICU
While many of Jamie-Lynn Sigler's darkest moments have surrounded her various health battles, and especially her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, it is not just her own health that has caused her pain. In 2024, Sigler's 10-year-old son Beau fell ill, in what the actor has called a "lifequake" for her family. "4 weeks ago, what seemed like a normal virus for our son, turned into a nightmare," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via the New York Post). "Beau has what we believe to be, ADEM. To say this has been hard, is an understatement, and I've never felt more broken." ADEM stands for acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, an extremely rare neurological disorder that be contracted after a simple virus.
Though Beau had a whopping 105-degree fever when he was first taken to the hospital, he was sent home from the ER three times before being admitted on the fourth try, thanks to the help of an infectious disease doctor they saw. "It was and has been like the darkest, hardest, most f***ed up thing I've ever been through," Sigler said on her podcast (via the New York Post). "Every time we'd get like a little bit of good news, you'd get slapped in the face with something else." Things got so bad that Beau at one point lost his ability to speak and move his legs, but there was a happy ending when he danced his way out of the hospital after a 33-day stay on August 16.