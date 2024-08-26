Jamie-Lynn Sigler was a child actor who eventually shot to fame on one of the most acclaimed shows ever to exist, but that does not mean her life has been a walk in the park. The actor's lovely smile and cheery demeanor have often been used as a means to mask her darker moments, including both her physical and emotional pain. Keeping a massive health secret for a decade and a half only created additional stress for the star, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while on "The Sopranos" but hid it until 2016. Throw in a couple of other health battles — her own and her child's — and a dose of mom guilt, and you have a fair number of tragic details.

Sigler began her acting career at age 7 and achieved worldwide fame as Meadow Soprano at 18 when "The Sopranos" hit the airwaves in 1999. She has since gone on to appear in many other television shows, including "Entourage," "Guys With Kids," and "Big Sky." Sigler has also become somewhat of a TV moving darling, starring in fare such as Hallmark's "A Christmas Note" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled" and a couple of Lifetime thrillers.

A married mom of two who lives a low-key (for Hollywood stars) life in Austin, Texas, and has a thriving acting career, Sigler's life looks perfect from the outside. But there are certainly some tragic details about Hallmark's Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her life story — read on to hear about them.

